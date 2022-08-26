ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

Why Colby Is Wrong on Taiwan

The Taiwan issue, at root, is not about military balances but political motives. In his recent Foreign Affairs article “America Must Prepare for a War Over Taiwan,” Elbridge Colby argues that the solution to sustaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is for the United States to greatly ramp up its defense spending in Asia in order to deter an otherwise likely Chinese attack on Taiwan and preserve peace in Asia.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Is America Ready for Great Power Energy Competition?

Energy and energy technology are already elements of U.S. competition with both China and Russia. Competing effectively will require both new U.S. policies as well as more determined efforts to align America’s approaches with those of its closest friends. COMPETITION WITH China and Russia is profoundly reshaping U.S. national...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Ten Ideas for How Congress Can Effectively Regulate the Blockchain Sector

These are some appealing recommendations that would better protect the public without unduly burdening the blockchain sector with compliance costs and red tape that inhibits innovation. The great German-American architect Van der Rohe once said, “God is in the details.” The same is just as true for legislation as it...
TECHNOLOGY

