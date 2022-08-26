Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
How To Adjust Your Homebuying Budget for Higher Interest Rates
If you're considering buying a home, you might have sticker shock when you look at your potential mortgage payment. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Learn: Should You Still...
nationalinterest.org
Why Colby Is Wrong on Taiwan
The Taiwan issue, at root, is not about military balances but political motives. In his recent Foreign Affairs article “America Must Prepare for a War Over Taiwan,” Elbridge Colby argues that the solution to sustaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is for the United States to greatly ramp up its defense spending in Asia in order to deter an otherwise likely Chinese attack on Taiwan and preserve peace in Asia.
nationalinterest.org
Is America Ready for Great Power Energy Competition?
Energy and energy technology are already elements of U.S. competition with both China and Russia. Competing effectively will require both new U.S. policies as well as more determined efforts to align America’s approaches with those of its closest friends. COMPETITION WITH China and Russia is profoundly reshaping U.S. national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nationalinterest.org
Ten Ideas for How Congress Can Effectively Regulate the Blockchain Sector
These are some appealing recommendations that would better protect the public without unduly burdening the blockchain sector with compliance costs and red tape that inhibits innovation. The great German-American architect Van der Rohe once said, “God is in the details.” The same is just as true for legislation as it...
Comments / 0