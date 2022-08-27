ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Bystander hurt in Washington Heights shootout

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

1 person hurt after 2 groups open fire in Washington Heights 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people involved in a shooting in Washington Heights that left an innocent bystander hurt.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three armed men dragged a passenger and a driver out of a parked car on West 159th Street.

The men who had been in the car fought back and eventually both groups opened fire at each other before fleeing.

A 33-year-old man who wasn't involved was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

