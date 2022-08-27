ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Substantial Bridge Construction to Happen in Fishkill, NY

Be extra cautious if you are driving near the construction area. Recently, there has been a lot of construction going on in the Hudson Valley. We are lucky to live in an area where the structures are kept up and keeping everyone safe is a top priority. The Town of Fishkill recently accounted for their latest construction project and they want residents to know exactly what is going on.
FISHKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

State Police investigated a fatal fall from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Beacon, NY: On August 30, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the New York State Police from Troop K responded to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, on the span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, to investigate a report of a male subject that fell from the bridge. Investigation revealed that Paul Montenero, age 29, of the town of Poughkeepsie, fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. Montenero attempted to get to a safer location by trying to gain access to the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road and subsequently fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway. Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team. Troop K personnel were also assisted by NYSP Troop F members, the NY State Bridge Authority, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the City of Newburgh Fire Department.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When

Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

The Jet Set Brings Tiki Bar Vibes to the Newburgh Waterfront

Led by the teams behind Liberty Street Bistro, Colorcube Print Co., and Society of Lash, The Jet Set adds flair to Newburgh. When it comes to dining options in Newburgh, the selection is nothing short of spectacular. From French-American at Liberty Street Bistro to Southern elegance at Mama Roux to tacos and margaritas at Hudson Taco, there’s a restaurant to satisfy nearly every sort of craving and mood.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Person falls from Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

NEWBURGH – A person is reported to have jumped off the eastbound span of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Tuesday night. Emergency medical service radio transmissions indicated a person who jumped off the bridge and landed on a pier was deceased. A Newburgh City Fire Department marine unit was launched in...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
