ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Rose Complex construction brings changes to East Texas State Fair

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds. Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD School Bond

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
BROWNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
County
Upshur County, TX
Upshur County, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Cass County fugitive, woman accompanying him, in custody

Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. The Literacy Council of Tyler provides the teachers and staff members, while Chapel Hill ISD provides the location and a childcare program while parents are taking the courses. New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College. Updated: 5...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
MARSHALL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Rabbit#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Hops#Ut Tyler#The University Of Texas
KLTV

Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. Charles Spraberry and Shea Smith are in the Caddo Correctional Center until they are extradited to Texas. Officials have not said when that will take place. Chapel Hill ISD offers free ESL, GED courses to adults. Updated: 3...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man struck by train near downtown Tyler

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
BROWNSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County

Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College. Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt. “Absolutely, it’s always different when the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy