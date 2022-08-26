Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
The 10th annual I Am Beautiful Movement Workshop is set for August 27th in Henderson, TexasTour Tyler TexasHenderson, TX
KLTV
WebXtra: Rose Complex construction brings changes to East Texas State Fair
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KLTV
Nearby construction impacts East Texas State Fair preparations
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With less than a month until the start of the East Texas State Fair, they are gearing up for opening day. But things are looking a bit different this year with construction in and around the fairgrounds. Construction of the Rose Complex is making fair preparations...
KLTV
City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park
The group also visited a space where about 1,500 people who have crossed the border are meant to be housed. Moran said it’s overflowing with 2,400 individuals. East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. Updated: 5 hours ago. A rough summer for East...
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD School Bond
KLTV
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
KLTV
Cass County fugitive, woman accompanying him, in custody
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. The Literacy Council of Tyler provides the teachers and staff members, while Chapel Hill ISD provides the location and a childcare program while parents are taking the courses. New mascots get 2-year scholarships to Kilgore College. Updated: 5...
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KLTV
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
KLTV
Longview applicants flock to apply for housing voucher during shortened period
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s no secret that many people are struggling financially due to inflation and the high cost of housing. When they opened up their Housing Choice Voucher wait list, the City of Longview says they had over 900 applicants in just four hours. That compares to when they opened it last year for 24 hours and had over 1,000 applicants during that period of time.
KLTV
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase
Two East Texans spoke with us today about their experience with fentanyl. Charles Spraberry and Shea Smith are in the Caddo Correctional Center until they are extradited to Texas. Officials have not said when that will take place. Chapel Hill ISD offers free ESL, GED courses to adults. Updated: 3...
KLTV
Man struck by train near downtown Tyler
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. Manhunt in Cass County for escaped inmate...
KLTV
Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
KLTV
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
KLTV
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
KLTV
Van Zandt County commissioners passes resolution in support of governor to ‘take necessary action to stop chaos on our border’
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court passed ‘A Resolution in Support of the Governor to Take Necessary Action to Stop the Chaos on Our Border’. The Resolution states, “... the health, safety, and welfare of Texas residents are under imminent...
KLTV
Apaches get first win with Coach Tanner Jacobson at helm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apaches’ new football coach got a big win in the team’s first game under his leadership, beating Resolution Prep College. Tanner Jacobson says it was good to get that first win under his belt. “Absolutely, it’s always different when the...
KLTV
3 accused of stealing catalytic converter in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people have been arrested in Rusk County accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence on CR 438 West in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.
