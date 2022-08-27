Read full article on original website
How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive
Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
Common Life Insurance Myths You Can't Afford to Fall For
Believing these misconceptions could lead to regrets.
Supplemental life insurance: 3 things to know
While many Americans currently have life insurance protection through their employer, the amount they have may not be enough to cover them should something go wrong. The question about how much life insurance someone should have is specific to their own individual circumstances and preferences. But, if they're solely relying...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Jumping Ship: Should You Ditch Your Long-Term Care Insurance?
Lost in the headlines around inflation and oil prices is yet another financial strain, this one focused on older Americans— premiums on long-term care insurance (LTCI), which for some are spiking. Long-term care insurance is designed specifically to cover the cost of home care, assisted living, and nursing home...
A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA
Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
Medicare Supplement vs. Medicare Advantage -- Which Is Right for You?
Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans both allow you to complement the coverage you receive from Original Medicare. But which should you choose?
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
When Can I Deduct Health Insurance Premiums On My Taxes?
Health insurance is one of the most important coverage types in your insurance portfolio. But whether you get coverage through your employer, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace or a private health insurance company, the premiums can be costly. You might be able to deduct your health insurance premiums and...
Here Are 6 Ways to Pay Yourself in Retirement, According to Suze Orman
When it comes to retirement, preparation is key.
Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years
An unexpected uninsured or underinsured long-term care event can significantly reduce the longevity of assets and disrupt the flow of income during your retirement years, not to mention the physical and emotional consequences experienced. Without proper planning, you may find that funds earmarked for retirement or other financial goals suddenly need to be diverted to handle the challenges brought on by such an event.
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023
Some changes are built into the Social Security benefits program. Retirees should prepare for these shifts, including a larger maximum monthly benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
The more sources of retirement income, the better.
Should I Put an Annuity Into My 401K?
If you have a 401(k) plan, you are probably aware that you can use it to invest in a wide variety of funds – target-date funds, passively managed index funds, and actively managed mutual funds. Some plans, however, also allow you to access other types of financial product, such as annuities. An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company in which you make a lump-sum payment or series of payments and, in return, receive regular disbursements, beginning either immediately or at some point in the future.
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800 in 2023
Retirees on fixed incomes welcome relief from lower gas prices and higher Social Security benefits, as well as prescription drug changes ahead.
Leaving a Job? Here's Why Cashing Out Your Retirement Savings Is Bad, According to Suze Orman
You shouldn't just take the money and run.
Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How
Some car dealerships have turned into "stealerships" since the pandemic. Here's why. The post Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Retirees Reveal the 5 Worst Purchases They Ever Made
Buyer's remorse can happen at any point in our lives including during retirement years. Amid the current inflationary period, many retirees are trying to be mindful with their money. Certain...
Regulators debate new indexed-linked annuity rules for nonforfeiture
A regulator subgroup is inching closer to a new actuarial guideline to shoehorn the hot-selling indexed-linked annuities into variable annuity nonforfeiture rules. The Index-Linked Variable Annuity Subgroup was created last year by a National Association of Insurance Commissioners task force to focus solely on the index-linked annuity products -- known variously as structured, buffered or registered indexed-linked annuities.
