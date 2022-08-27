ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

How to Use Life Insurance While You’re Alive

Once you’ve decided that life insurance is worth it, you may be wondering how to use it while you’re still alive. Depending on the policy type, a life insurance plan can benefit you in life and in death. Article continues below advertisement. As the saying goes, you can't...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Supplemental life insurance: 3 things to know

While many Americans currently have life insurance protection through their employer, the amount they have may not be enough to cover them should something go wrong. The question about how much life insurance someone should have is specific to their own individual circumstances and preferences. But, if they're solely relying...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Auto Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Getty Images#Erie Insurance
Kiplinger

A Medicare Surcharge That Might Surprise You If You’re Not Careful – IRMAA

Likely, not many. When I hold seminars and ask who’s heard of IRMAA, few people raise their hands. For those who haven’t and are getting closer to Medicare eligibility (age 65 is the earliest unless you have a disabling medical condition), it’s worth your while to pay attention. IRMAA — income-related monthly adjustment amount — is one of those unwelcome surprises that can confront you as you near retirement or are in the early stages of it.
HEALTH
Forbes Advisor

When Can I Deduct Health Insurance Premiums On My Taxes?

Health insurance is one of the most important coverage types in your insurance portfolio. But whether you get coverage through your employer, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace or a private health insurance company, the premiums can be costly. You might be able to deduct your health insurance premiums and...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years

An unexpected uninsured or underinsured long-term care event can significantly reduce the longevity of assets and disrupt the flow of income during your retirement years, not to mention the physical and emotional consequences experienced. Without proper planning, you may find that funds earmarked for retirement or other financial goals suddenly need to be diverted to handle the challenges brought on by such an event.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023

Some changes are built into the Social Security benefits program. Retirees should prepare for these shifts, including a larger maximum monthly benefit. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Investopedia

Should I Put an Annuity Into My 401K?

If you have a 401(k) plan, you are probably aware that you can use it to invest in a wide variety of funds – target-date funds, passively managed index funds, and actively managed mutual funds. Some plans, however, also allow you to access other types of financial product, such as annuities. An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company in which you make a lump-sum payment or series of payments and, in return, receive regular disbursements, beginning either immediately or at some point in the future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Regulators debate new indexed-linked annuity rules for nonforfeiture

A regulator subgroup is inching closer to a new actuarial guideline to shoehorn the hot-selling indexed-linked annuities into variable annuity nonforfeiture rules. The Index-Linked Variable Annuity Subgroup was created last year by a National Association of Insurance Commissioners task force to focus solely on the index-linked annuity products -- known variously as structured, buffered or registered indexed-linked annuities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

136K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy