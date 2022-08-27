Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Corvette Cost?
Enjoy the ultimate in Corvette exclusiveness with a fully loaded 2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray. To find out how much it costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Corvette Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever
The Chevrolet Camaro is a staple in affordable American performance. However, some of the fastest Chevy Camaros are more formidable than the rest, like the ZL1 and Z/28. The post Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 of the Most Reliable Luxury Cars
You may not think that some luxury cars can be reliable, but they are. Here are seven prime examples. The post 7 of the Most Reliable Luxury Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
What should you do if you find a semi-truck is tailgating you? Check out the four reasons this might happen to you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Is there a solution that could stop semi-trucks from having their engines running at truck stops? The post Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
MotorBiscuit
136K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1