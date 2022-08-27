ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

New DeLorean is electric

The DeLorean is back. It's electric and doesn't look anything like its predecessor. Only 10,000 of the cars, dubbed the Alpha5, will be made and will be available for purchase in 2024.
SlashGear

The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle

From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
Motor1.com

Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera

The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Is Mind Blowing, Says Koenigsegg Founder

Koenigsegg is the builder of some of the most technologically advanced, fastest, most powerful, and most sought-after hypercars of all time. But despite the fact that it counts exclusive automakers like Bugatti and Pagani among its rivals, founder Christian von Koenigsegg says one of the current-day vehicles that he’s most impressed with is the humble Chevy Corvette.
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The New Dodge Hornet Leaves Something to Be Desired

The new Dodge crossover, the Hornet, is a hotly anticipated performance alternative to other vehicles in the segment. However, the styling leaves a bit to be desired. The post The New Dodge Hornet Leaves Something to Be Desired appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

