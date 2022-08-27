Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
New DeLorean is electric
The DeLorean is back. It's electric and doesn't look anything like its predecessor. Only 10,000 of the cars, dubbed the Alpha5, will be made and will be available for purchase in 2024.
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle
From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Is Mind Blowing, Says Koenigsegg Founder
Koenigsegg is the builder of some of the most technologically advanced, fastest, most powerful, and most sought-after hypercars of all time. But despite the fact that it counts exclusive automakers like Bugatti and Pagani among its rivals, founder Christian von Koenigsegg says one of the current-day vehicles that he’s most impressed with is the humble Chevy Corvette.
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the Oldest Surviving Motorhome, and It’s Completely Bonkers
You still think vintage campers are cute? Get a load of this insanity. The post This 1914 Ford Model T Is the Oldest Surviving Motorhome, and It’s Completely Bonkers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford Ranger Is Losing Some Color Options
The 2023 Ford Ranger is the last mid-size truck of this generation. What is Ford changing about it? The post The 2023 Ford Ranger Is Losing Some Color Options appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
Experts Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Nissan Rogue Trim
Find out why experts and consumers agree on the best 2022 Nissan Rogue trim to buy. The post Experts Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Nissan Rogue Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s Only 1 Excellent Entry-Level Luxury SUV Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love
What does Consumer Reports' predicted owner satisfaction rating mean, and which new entry-level luxury SUV will likely make drivers happy? The post There’s Only 1 Excellent Entry-Level Luxury SUV Consumer Reports Predicts Owners Will Love appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Four Rear Tires?
Here is the secret behind those so-called "dually" pickup trucks. The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Four Rear Tires? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’
Car and Driver took the 2022 Audi e-tron GT out for a spin. Find out what the outlet had to say about the electric sedan here. The post The 2022 Audi e-tron GT ‘Feels Like a Sports Sedan Should’ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How
Some car dealerships have turned into "stealerships" since the pandemic. Here's why. The post Car Dealerships Now ‘Stealerships’ Since the Pandemic-Here’s How appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New Dodge Hornet Leaves Something to Be Desired
The new Dodge crossover, the Hornet, is a hotly anticipated performance alternative to other vehicles in the segment. However, the styling leaves a bit to be desired. The post The New Dodge Hornet Leaves Something to Be Desired appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Used Honda HR-V Models Are Worth Your Time?
The safest used Honda HR-V models are IIHS Top Safety Pick award winners. The post Which Used Honda HR-V Models Are Worth Your Time? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Large Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space for 2022
Need a large luxury SUV with the most cargo space in its class? Check out the 2022 GMC Yukon XL, Lincoln Navigator, and Cadillac Escalade. The post The Best Large Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls 277,000 Trucks, Cars, for Foggy Cameras
The Ford F-250 truck and some Lincoln cars have been recalled for foggy backup cameras. Is yours on the list? The post Ford Recalls 277,000 Trucks, Cars, for Foggy Cameras appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
J.D. Power’s Strange Taste Strikes Again: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Ranked Higher Than the Ford Mustang Mach-E
J.D. Power is going rogue again. this time its for a pretty fun reason. See how J.D. Power feels about the 2022 Jeep Wrangler. The post J.D. Power’s Strange Taste Strikes Again: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Ranked Higher Than the Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
136K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1