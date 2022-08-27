ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nbc25news.com

Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center

FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

State of Michigan expanding access to birth control pills for residents

LANSING, Mich. - The Department of Management, Technology, and Budget’s (DTMB) has made decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders starting September 1, 2022. This comes after Governor Whitmer's May executive directive. “Every Michigan woman deserves to be able to make decisions about...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan A-G Dana Nessel won't debate challenger Matthew DePerno before election

LANSING, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday saying she will not be debating her challenger Republican Matthew Deperno. “In ordinary times, the comprehensive debate between opponents vying for political office can be an essential tool for voters who seek to learn the policies, positions, and qualifications of candidates seeking elected office. Generally, I believe in the utility and importance of such forums. In 2018, I was extremely disappointed when Tom Leonard refused all offers to debate me in the race for Michigan Attorney General, which I offered despite consistently being ahead in the polling. I believed the voters were entitled to hear firsthand the answers to questions posed to the candidates at a forum open to both the media and the public."
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

DTE Energy donates $10 million to non-profits for energy assistance

DETROIT, Mich. - DTE Energy announced a $10 million donation to five Michigan non-profits to help people pay their current and overdue energy bills. “DTE and our partners are doing everything in our power to ensure customers are never without the energy they need,” said Angie Pizzuti, vice president and chief customer officer, DTE Energy. “Many Michigan families face financial hardships, and it's our goal to connect our customers to the support and resources they need as quickly as possible."
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death

A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

3,000+ cases could have been impacted by MSP's inaccurate marijuana testing

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police says approximately 3,250 cases involving alleged marijuana impairment could have been false positives. Official Statement 083122 - MSP by Caleb Holloway on Scribd. The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division halted all THC toxicology testing due to a technical issue in which samples containing...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the board voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Labor Day bridge walks across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WBPN/WGTU) -- If you are not able to travel to Mackinaw City to walk the Mighty Mac on Labor Day, there are several communities planning to celebrate on a much smaller scale. Antrim County:. Join the community of Bellaire for the Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk. The bridge...
BELLAIRE, MI
nbc25news.com

Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

