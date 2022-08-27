Read full article on original website
Millions in new funding to help Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs
FLINT, Mich. - Mott Community College held a spotlight event on Wednesday morning to discuss $6 million in new grants for students in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Senator Jim Ananich joined local educators and students to highlight the funding that...
Lt. Governor visits Latinx Technology and Community Center
FLINT, Mich.—Lt. Governor Gilchrist visited the Latinx Tech and Community Center as he hosts the Thriving Cities Tour. Flint is one of 19 cities around the state he's touring to speak with senior citizens about how the state can better meet the needs of Michigan residents. During his visit,...
MDHHS to continue Flint mobile pantries during September
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout September. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. September’s...
Local mid-Michigan company is a small piece of the school safety puzzle
MT. MORRIS, Mich. - Nightlock a business in Mt. Morris is supplying schools with a small piece of safety. Their door barricades are in about 350 school districts in Michigan and thousands of schools across the country. The door barricades add that extra layer of security. 25 years ago co-founder...
State of Michigan to receive $50M to help with road/bridge repairs after historic flooding
The Federal Highway Administration has announced $50,000,000 in emergency relief funding to Michigan to reimburse the state for roadway and bridge repairs following the historic flooding caused by two dam failures back in 2020. “Federal resources are on the way to help Midland County continue to recover from the 2020...
State of Michigan expanding access to birth control pills for residents
LANSING, Mich. - The Department of Management, Technology, and Budget’s (DTMB) has made decision to guarantee access to generic, prescription oral medication for 200,000 additional Michiganders starting September 1, 2022. This comes after Governor Whitmer's May executive directive. “Every Michigan woman deserves to be able to make decisions about...
Michigan gets $25M from DC to cap "threat" from hundreds of abandoned oil, gas wells
LANSING, Mich. — $25 million in federal funds will be sent to Michigan to invest in a program to plug 447 abandoned oil and gas wells that experts say are a threat to the public. The money comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden in Nov. 2021.
Michigan A-G Dana Nessel won't debate challenger Matthew DePerno before election
LANSING, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday saying she will not be debating her challenger Republican Matthew Deperno. “In ordinary times, the comprehensive debate between opponents vying for political office can be an essential tool for voters who seek to learn the policies, positions, and qualifications of candidates seeking elected office. Generally, I believe in the utility and importance of such forums. In 2018, I was extremely disappointed when Tom Leonard refused all offers to debate me in the race for Michigan Attorney General, which I offered despite consistently being ahead in the polling. I believed the voters were entitled to hear firsthand the answers to questions posed to the candidates at a forum open to both the media and the public."
DTE Energy donates $10 million to non-profits for energy assistance
DETROIT, Mich. - DTE Energy announced a $10 million donation to five Michigan non-profits to help people pay their current and overdue energy bills. “DTE and our partners are doing everything in our power to ensure customers are never without the energy they need,” said Angie Pizzuti, vice president and chief customer officer, DTE Energy. “Many Michigan families face financial hardships, and it's our goal to connect our customers to the support and resources they need as quickly as possible."
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a boy who suffered a brain injury welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Easton Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital.
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death
A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
3,000+ cases could have been impacted by MSP's inaccurate marijuana testing
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police says approximately 3,250 cases involving alleged marijuana impairment could have been false positives. Official Statement 083122 - MSP by Caleb Holloway on Scribd. The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division halted all THC toxicology testing due to a technical issue in which samples containing...
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
Preliminary hearings begin for men accused of surveilling Whitmer's cottage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are in a Grand Traverse County courtroom this week. Eric Molitor, Brian Higgins, Michael Null, William Null and Shawn Fix have been charged with providing material to support a terrorist act. All...
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Board of Canvassers on Wednesday rejected an abortion rights initiative after its two Republican board members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot. The two Democrats on the board voted in favor, but getting the measure on the ballot...
Labor Day bridge walks across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WBPN/WGTU) -- If you are not able to travel to Mackinaw City to walk the Mighty Mac on Labor Day, there are several communities planning to celebrate on a much smaller scale. Antrim County:. Join the community of Bellaire for the Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk. The bridge...
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
Texas toddler was abused from the beginning of his life until he died, report says
A toddler in Texas suffered abuse at the hands of his parents from the day he was born until he died, according to a report obtained by KTRK. KTRK obtained 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's fatality report more than three months after his death from injuries he sustained and trauma to his head.
