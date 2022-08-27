Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff’s deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
WHSV
New Market hopes to build more homes
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
WHSV
Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a public meeting on Wednesday about the 2045 long-range transportation plan for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, along with Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, will have the proposed projects mapped out and are hoping to get resident feedback from it.
WHSV
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
WHSV
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County have reopened following the cleanup from a tractor trailer crash and hazardous-materials spill. On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a summons against the truck driver. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and required I-81 North...
WHSV
ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
WDBJ7.com
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
WHSV
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy. “As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do,” Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.
C-Ville Weekly
(Not) reaching out
The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program. “It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
WHSV
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post. “Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. Brackney was...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I’ve been rooting...
cbs19news
VDOT issues update on two Nelson County roads closed by flood damage
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on two Nelson County roads that were damaged by flooding earlier this month. According to a release, Rock Spring Road, near where it meets Rockfish River Road, is currently being repaired. VDOT expects the road to reopen...
WHSV
Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger Mid-Atlantic teamed up Wednesday, Aug. 31 to deliver over 200 backpacks to Valley Mission in Staunton. The backpacks are filled with non-perishable foods, and the bags can then be refilled, taken to school or work, or used to carry belongings. The bags will be distributed to people who stay at the mission or people who eat meals there.
theriver953.com
VFW scam in Page County
The Page County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
Comments / 0