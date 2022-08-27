ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

NBC 29 News

Wall of historic Albemarle courthouse damaged

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On the morning of August 12, an Albemarle sheriff's deputy noticed that the wall surrounding the historic courthouse had been damaged. The deputy had initially seen plastic debris on the brick wall, but city officials are still unsure of how the damage occurred. Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New Market hopes to build more homes

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a public meeting on Wednesday about the 2045 long-range transportation plan for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, along with Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, will have the proposed projects mapped out and are hoping to get resident feedback from it.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It's been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county's first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. "We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck's cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort launches first solar array

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy. "As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do," Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Not) reaching out

The City of Charlottesville has begun searching for a replacement for former CPD chief RaShall Brackney. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville's leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it's been the area's local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city's Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program. "It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden produces purpose

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff's Inmate Garden. It's had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they've harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. The past two days I've been rooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

VDOT issues update on two Nelson County roads closed by flood damage

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on two Nelson County roads that were damaged by flooding earlier this month. According to a release, Rock Spring Road, near where it meets Rockfish River Road, is currently being repaired. VDOT expects the road to reopen...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger Mid-Atlantic teamed up Wednesday, Aug. 31 to deliver over 200 backpacks to Valley Mission in Staunton. The backpacks are filled with non-perishable foods, and the bags can then be refilled, taken to school or work, or used to carry belongings. The bags will be distributed to people who stay at the mission or people who eat meals there.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

VFW scam in Page County

The Page County Sheriff's Office is warning area residents, especially small business owners, about a scam involving individuals pretending to represent the local VFW Comer-Jones Post 621 in Luray. The scam is attempting to lure local businesses into buying advertising for a community calendar through an email and by...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

