Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
Man arrested in Waynesboro ice cream store burglary
A man who robbed a popular ice cream store in the Shenandoah Valley has been arrested.
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
Staunton man gets 57 months for running over a U.S. Marshal in the Albemarle Walmart parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) -A Staunton man who tried to run over a federal marshal in the Albemarle Walmart parking lot, as officers were trying to serve arrest warrants, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. According to court documents, the U.S. Marshals’ regional task force found out Richard Lee Knight — wanted on several outstanding warrants from State Police, Staunton, and Augusta County — learned he was living in a Charlottesville motel. Investigators were able to track him down at the Walmart November 29th, where they attempted to arrest him. But he got into a 2021 Mercedes and hit a U.S. Marshal and two police cars before beginning a chase up 29 onto I-64 west, which ended in a crash and a short footchase near the Ivy exit.
In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more
The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a “neutral evaluation” of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
Fontaine Avenue incident under investigation as officer-involved shooting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is releasing more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Fontaine Avenue on Monday night. According to ACPD, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Route 29 Bypass and Fontaine Avenue. Members of...
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County late Monday, August 29. According to authorities, a U.S. Marshals task force stopped 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth, a wanted fugitive, in the area of Fontaine Avenue and Route 250 before 10 p.m. That task force included a member of the Albemarle Co. Police Department.
Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation
The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
Baby Hope celebrates first ‘birthday’, collecting donations for Valley families
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg began the Baby Hope program. Since then, the Valley organization has helped around 30 babies per month and their families with essentials like diapers, bottles, and clothes. Leaders with the organization said on the first day of the program...
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences. Jeanette Donald said her 11-year-old is a victim of sexual assault. Around April, her child changed. Not long after, she attempted suicide. It wasn’t until August that she knew why. “I don’t...
Valley Program for Aging Services helping those with dementia through art
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After opening the class with a song, Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator with Valley Program for Aging Services instructs participants to put on their aprons. “This is an arts program designed specifically for people who are living with some type of cognitive concern or dementia,...
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County have reopened following the cleanup from a tractor trailer crash and hazardous-materials spill. On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a summons against the truck driver. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and required I-81 North...
Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Deputies found missing Orange County man
Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
