ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Federal fugitive shot, killed by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the deadly police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow

August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Harrisonburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
1061thecorner.com

Staunton man gets 57 months for running over a U.S. Marshal in the Albemarle Walmart parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) -A Staunton man who tried to run over a federal marshal in the Albemarle Walmart parking lot, as officers were trying to serve arrest warrants, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. According to court documents, the U.S. Marshals’ regional task force found out Richard Lee Knight — wanted on several outstanding warrants from State Police, Staunton, and Augusta County — learned he was living in a Charlottesville motel. Investigators were able to track him down at the Walmart November 29th, where they attempted to arrest him. But he got into a 2021 Mercedes and hit a U.S. Marshal and two police cars before beginning a chase up 29 onto I-64 west, which ended in a crash and a short footchase near the Ivy exit.
STAUNTON, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Violent arrest under review, and more

The executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct a “neutral evaluation” of the 2020 violent arrest of a man on the Downtown Mall. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fontaine Avenue incident under investigation as officer-involved shooting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is releasing more information regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Fontaine Avenue on Monday night. According to ACPD, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of the Route 29 Bypass and Fontaine Avenue. Members of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Craigslist#Scams#Virginia Bowling#Cashapp
WHSV

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County late Monday, August 29. According to authorities, a U.S. Marshals task force stopped 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth, a wanted fugitive, in the area of Fontaine Avenue and Route 250 before 10 p.m. That task force included a member of the Albemarle Co. Police Department.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Strasburg Police ask for the public’s help in an investigation

The Strasburg Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of a Church burglary. The office of the St. Paul Lutheran Church at Washington Street was broken into Sun. night Aug. 28 or early morning Aug. 29. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from...
STRASBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WHSV

Valley Program for Aging Services helping those with dementia through art

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After opening the class with a song, Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator with Valley Program for Aging Services instructs participants to put on their aprons. “This is an arts program designed specifically for people who are living with some type of cognitive concern or dementia,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver flown to hospital after I-81 tractor-trailer crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following the crash, according to State Police. UPDATE: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 have been reopened in Augusta County following cleanup and recovery from an early morning tractor trailer crash. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder, so incident response required hazardous-materials removal before travel lanes could reopen, according to VDOT.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

Deputies found missing Orange County man

Detectives searching for Kobus Forie said he has been found safe. They did not specify where the senior was located. ________________________________________________________________________. The Orange County sheriff’s office is looking for 71-year-old Kobus Forie. Investigators said he was last seen on Friday around 4 in the afternoon at Wildflower way in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy