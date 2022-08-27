CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) -A Staunton man who tried to run over a federal marshal in the Albemarle Walmart parking lot, as officers were trying to serve arrest warrants, has been sentenced to 57 months in prison. According to court documents, the U.S. Marshals’ regional task force found out Richard Lee Knight — wanted on several outstanding warrants from State Police, Staunton, and Augusta County — learned he was living in a Charlottesville motel. Investigators were able to track him down at the Walmart November 29th, where they attempted to arrest him. But he got into a 2021 Mercedes and hit a U.S. Marshal and two police cars before beginning a chase up 29 onto I-64 west, which ended in a crash and a short footchase near the Ivy exit.

