WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services helping those with dementia through art
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After opening the class with a song, Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator with Valley Program for Aging Services instructs participants to put on their aprons. “This is an arts program designed specifically for people who are living with some type of cognitive concern or dementia,...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
WHSV
Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program. “It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30...
WHSV
Two businesses donate 200+ backpacks and food to Valley Mission
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Coca-Cola Consolidated and Kroger Mid-Atlantic teamed up Wednesday, Aug. 31 to deliver over 200 backpacks to Valley Mission in Staunton. The backpacks are filled with non-perishable foods, and the bags can then be refilled, taken to school or work, or used to carry belongings. The bags will be distributed to people who stay at the mission or people who eat meals there.
WHSV
Baby Hope celebrates first ‘birthday’, collecting donations for Valley families
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg began the Baby Hope program. Since then, the Valley organization has helped around 30 babies per month and their families with essentials like diapers, bottles, and clothes. Leaders with the organization said on the first day of the program...
WHSV
ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
WHSV
Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden produces purpose
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fresh produce and a sense of purpose are being grown in the Page County Sheriff’s Inmate Garden. It’s had an especially good yield this year. Sheriff Chad Cubbage said they’ve harvested 120 bushels of potatoes and sweet corn, around 300 bushels of cabbage, and the list goes on.
WHSV
Charlottesville seeks to throw out Brackney lawsuit, legal analyst explains
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is asking a federal judge to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney, according to the Washington Post. “Whether or not the judge grants the dismissal is to be determined,” AC Rieman, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. Brackney was...
WHSV
Public meeting for Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan long range transportation plan Wednesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There will be a public meeting on Wednesday about the 2045 long-range transportation plan for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, along with Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, will have the proposed projects mapped out and are hoping to get resident feedback from it.
WHSV
New Market hopes to build more homes
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
WHSV
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County have reopened following the cleanup from a tractor trailer crash and hazardous-materials spill. On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a summons against the truck driver. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and required I-81 North...
WHSV
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County late Monday, August 29. According to authorities, a U.S. Marshals task force stopped 60-year-old Andrew T. Ainsworth, a wanted fugitive, in the area of Fontaine Avenue and Route 250 before 10 p.m. That task force included a member of the Albemarle Co. Police Department.
WHSV
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
WHSV
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences. Jeanette Donald said her 11-year-old is a victim of sexual assault. Around April, her child changed. Not long after, she attempted suicide. It wasn’t until August that she knew why. “I don’t...
WHSV
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
WHSV
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy. “As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do,” Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, August 30
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, August 30.
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WHSV
Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June
(WHSV) - The relief at the pump continues. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is now $3.86 a gallon as of Wednesday, down from a record high of $5.01 on June 14. On a more local scale, the state of Virginia was averaging $3.62 a gallon on...
WHSV
Bridgewater football opens season Saturday with familiar foe
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Gettysburg for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The two teams have played each other in the season opener every year since 2014, with the lone exception coming during the 2021 spring (COVID) season when Bridgewater only played ODAC opponents.
