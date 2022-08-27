Read full article on original website
The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Labor Day races in Kearney Monday
KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years. This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall.
mycouriertribune.com
Teenager receives lifesaving kidney from fellow Liberty resident
LIBERTY — Caleb Shonkwiler has a new friend in Erica Venancio. They are “kidney buddies for life.”. In late July, Venancio, a Liberty resident and mother, made the gift of a living donation of her right kidney to Shonkwiler, 13.
mycouriertribune.com
New law, less sunlight: Missouri takes down contract website
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration’s procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
mycouriertribune.com
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
mycouriertribune.com
Applications open for service academy nominations
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri’s 6th District is accepting applications from north Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Naval Academy. “Our nation’s service academies are some of the most selective and prestigious institutions in the...
mycouriertribune.com
2020 parking lot murder investigation results in conviction
LIBERTY — A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury. Last week, jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of...
mycouriertribune.com
Alzheimer's: Who Is Caring for the Caregivers?
MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Katherine Sanden drove over 1,400 miles, from California to Nebraska, to care for her beloved uncle after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in November 2020, but seeing him after years apart was more devastating than she could have ever imagined. Like Sanden, many...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney golf begins season in Pirate Invitational
PLATTE CITY — Kearney golf finished their first tournament of the season as they competed in the Pirate Invitational at Shiloh Springs Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 29. The Bulldogs finished in seventh out of 13 teams that competed in the tournament. The top golfer for Kearney was Hailey...
mycouriertribune.com
William Lee "W.L." Conley
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, William Lee Conley passed away at the age of 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, with burial following at 1 p.m. at the Missouri City Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, he has requested memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School, 6415 N Antioch Road, Gladstone, 64119.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North begins year in 3rd place
KANSAS CITY — Liberty North finished their first tournament of the season in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The Eagles finished in third place as St. Joseph’s Academy and Blue Springs South finished above them. The Eagles’ top performer was 2021 state champion Bailey...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri tax cut special session delayed at least a week as negotiations continue
The legislature will not reconvene next week as previously planned to debate a $700 million tax cut proposal offered by Gov. Mike Parson, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said in an email to staff Wednesday. Instead, the session is now scheduled to begin the following week, when lawmakers are already...
mycouriertribune.com
Is Greitens custody case moving to Texas? Judge’s decision is being withheld from public
Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider presides in over a June hearing in the a hearing in the child custody dispute between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Gov. Eric Greitens. Schneider has issued a ruling but placed it under seal. (David Lieb, pool via Associated Press).
mycouriertribune.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville police say rumors of festival shooting untrue
SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13. “This is false....
mycouriertribune.com
Mary Louise Melvin
Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days. Mary was born June 22, 1930, in...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney snaps losing streak to Platte County
PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football. Many people saw the game as a...
mycouriertribune.com
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
mycouriertribune.com
Grand jury indicts Joshua Rocha for murder of NKC officer
CLAY COUNTY — Grand jurors indicted Joshua Rocha, 24, Tuesday, Aug. 30, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action following the gunning down of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez in July. Rocha, currently being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty,...
