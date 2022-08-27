ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Labor Day races in Kearney Monday

KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years. This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall.
KEARNEY, MO
New law, less sunlight: Missouri takes down contract website

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration’s procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments

(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
MISSOURI STATE
Applications open for service academy nominations

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri’s 6th District is accepting applications from north Missouri students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy or U.S. Naval Academy. “Our nation’s service academies are some of the most selective and prestigious institutions in the...
MISSOURI STATE
2020 parking lot murder investigation results in conviction

LIBERTY — A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury. Last week, jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of...
LIBERTY, MO
Alzheimer's: Who Is Caring for the Caregivers?

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Katherine Sanden drove over 1,400 miles, from California to Nebraska, to care for her beloved uncle after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in November 2020, but seeing him after years apart was more devastating than she could have ever imagined. Like Sanden, many...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney golf begins season in Pirate Invitational

PLATTE CITY — Kearney golf finished their first tournament of the season as they competed in the Pirate Invitational at Shiloh Springs Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 29. The Bulldogs finished in seventh out of 13 teams that competed in the tournament. The top golfer for Kearney was Hailey...
KEARNEY, MO
William Lee "W.L." Conley

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, William Lee Conley passed away at the age of 101. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 9 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, Missouri, with burial following at 1 p.m. at the Missouri City Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, he has requested memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic School, 6415 N Antioch Road, Gladstone, 64119.
GLADSTONE, MO
Liberty North begins year in 3rd place

KANSAS CITY — Liberty North finished their first tournament of the season in the MO/KAN Tournament hosted by Notre Dame de Sion. The Eagles finished in third place as St. Joseph’s Academy and Blue Springs South finished above them. The Eagles’ top performer was 2021 state champion Bailey...
LIBERTY, MO
Smithville police say rumors of festival shooting untrue

SMITHVILLE — Police in Smithville say rumors circulating on social media about a shooting that allegedly took place at Festi-Ville last month are untrue. The outdoor, daylong concert series and family fun day drew hundreds into a packed Courtyard Park off Main Street on Aug. 13. “This is false....
SMITHVILLE, MO
Mary Louise Melvin

Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days. Mary was born June 22, 1930, in...
LIBERTY, MO
Kearney snaps losing streak to Platte County

PLATTE CITY — For the first time in three years, Kearney football knocked off Highway 92 rival Plate County. The Bulldogs needed overtime to take the 21-14 win in head coach Logan Minnick’s first game at the helm of Kearney football. Many people saw the game as a...
KEARNEY, MO
Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi

Paul (Paulie) Anthony Scimemi, of Liberty, MO passed suddenly on August 26, 2022. Paulie was born on January 10, 1964. Paulie worked hard his entire life, perfecting his concrete technique and eventually creating and owning his own company, All About Concrete. He loved passing on his knowledge to his crew, and always took great pride in a job well done.
LIBERTY, MO
Grand jury indicts Joshua Rocha for murder of NKC officer

CLAY COUNTY — Grand jurors indicted Joshua Rocha, 24, Tuesday, Aug. 30, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action following the gunning down of North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez in July. Rocha, currently being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty,...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO

