KLTV
WebXtra: New mascots get scholarships to Kilgore College
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Tatum, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daingerfield High School football team will have a game with Tatum High School on August 30, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KTRE
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
Lions and Red Raiders are gearing up for the 67th edition of the Rose City Rivalry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Week two of the high school football season will feature some of the best rivalries we have in East Texas, including the cross-town showdown between Tyler and Tyler Legacy, better known as the Rose City Rivalry. It is the annual matchup between the Red Raiders and the Lions, and last season […]
Jazz Star Don Diego Performing In Tyler, TX Labor Day Weekend
Its already a crazy and stacked up Labor Day Weekend here in East Texas, especially here in Tyler where there's events all weekend long. If you love Jazz and great R&B music, then get ready for an event tailor made for you!. R&B Jazz & Groove Fest Features Jazz Star...
KLTV
Brownsboro ISD School Bond
KLTV
2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
easttexasradio.com
One Killed In Ambulance Crash
An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
We Love These Screenshots Taken From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
If you need a smile today, these photos from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store may just what you're looking for. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of...
KLTV
Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
Celebrate 90 Delicious Years With Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas
This Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 10 am join Atkinson Candy Company in celebrating its 90th Anniversary. To make the event even better they have commissioned a mural that you might have seen being painted as you drove by on Frank Street in Lufkin. A Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, created...
KLTV
Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday. According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported.
KLTV
Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
Tyler ISD: High school student could face charges after weapon found inside their backpack
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School student could face charges after Tyler ISD said a weapon was found in their backpack on Tuesday. In a letter to parents, Tyler High Principal Claude Lane said after searching the student's backpack, they located a weapon "with no immediate threats to students" and the student was detained.
KLTV
Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday. Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes. Authorities say to expect delays and...
