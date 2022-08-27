ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: New mascots get scholarships to Kilgore College

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro ISD School Bond

BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas churches partner for orchestra concerts in Lufkin, Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas church groups have come together in a partnership that has been more than two years in the making because of the pandemic. Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin were able to perform their ‘Circle of Praise’ concert for both cities. Beckie Compton is the Orchestra Director for Harmony Hill Baptist Church and said musicians love the chance to play.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Killed In Ambulance Crash

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Second Chipotle location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second Chipotle location is coming to Tyler. The company has obtained a building permit for a location in Cumberland Park. The company says the location will feature a digital drive thru pickup in addition to a dining room and front line. Chipotle says they plan...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD police find weapon in student’s backpack

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD reports a student brought a weapon to Tyler High School on Tuesday. According to a letter to parents, a staff member reported to officials that a student might have a weapon on campus. The student was removed from the classroom and searched. A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students. Tyler ISD police detained the student and an investigation is ongoing.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of Tyler man killed in crash on Highway 110

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 94-year-old Tyler man died in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 south on Monday. Charles Calahan, 94, died on the scene. The wreck was on State Highway 110, one half-mile south of Tyler at 9:38 a.m. According to the preliminary report, Calahan was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro City Hall closed due to flooding

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro City Hall reports having to close Tuesday afternoon due to flooding. The city also advised drivers to use caution on Hwy 31 due to deep water in the eastbound lanes of the road.
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Major crash reported involving motorcycle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred Wednesday. Rusk County OEM reported the wreck at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the 900 block of US 79 North in the southbound lanes. Authorities say to expect delays and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX

