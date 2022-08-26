ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voice of America

Some Trump Contacts with Lawyers Found Amidst Seized Classified Documents

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it found “a limited set of materials” that might contain information about President Donald Trump’s private contacts with his attorneys that should be excluded from the government’s investigation of highly classified documents it seized three weeks ago from Trump’s oceanside estate in Florida.
Voice of America

Experts: ‘Bombshell’ Filing Reveals Trump or Associates Likely Obstructed Investigation

Experts see a bombshell in the Justice Department’s Tuesday night filing saying it had to approve the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and club because sensitive U.S. government documents had been “likely concealed and removed” to obstruct the investigation. VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America

Biden Calls Republican Attacks on FBI 'Sickening'

For the first time, President Joe Biden waded into the politically sensitive subject of the FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, calling Republican rhetorical attacks on the U.S. federal law enforcement agency "sickening." White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Voice of America

Trump's Lawyers Downplay Discovery of Classified Records at His Florida Home

Washington — Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Wednesday sought to downplay the federal government's discovery of highly classified records inside his Florida estate, telling a judge that presidential records by their very nature are sensitive. The filing came one day before Trump's legal team will square off against...
Voice of America

US Considers Stopping Nicaraguan Imports Over Governance Concerns

The White House is considering cutting imports from Nicaragua over its objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega, sources in the Biden administration tell VOA’s Jorge Agobian. Anita Powell looks at the implications of such a move on the cash-strapped central American nation, and reports from Washington.
Voice of America

Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
