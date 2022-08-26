Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Voice of America
Some Trump Contacts with Lawyers Found Amidst Seized Classified Documents
The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that it found “a limited set of materials” that might contain information about President Donald Trump’s private contacts with his attorneys that should be excluded from the government’s investigation of highly classified documents it seized three weeks ago from Trump’s oceanside estate in Florida.
Voice of America
Experts: ‘Bombshell’ Filing Reveals Trump or Associates Likely Obstructed Investigation
Experts see a bombshell in the Justice Department’s Tuesday night filing saying it had to approve the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and club because sensitive U.S. government documents had been “likely concealed and removed” to obstruct the investigation. VOA’s senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
Biden Calls Republican Attacks on FBI 'Sickening'
For the first time, President Joe Biden waded into the politically sensitive subject of the FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, calling Republican rhetorical attacks on the U.S. federal law enforcement agency "sickening." White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Voice of America
Can a Former US President Claim ‘Executive Privilege’ Over His Presidential Records?
Washington — The FBI's seizure of classified documents during its recent search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence has renewed a debate over whether a former president can assert executive privilege, or the right to shield documents from disclosure. Under the Presidential Records Act, presidential records belong to...
Voice of America
Trump's Lawyers Downplay Discovery of Classified Records at His Florida Home
Washington — Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Wednesday sought to downplay the federal government's discovery of highly classified records inside his Florida estate, telling a judge that presidential records by their very nature are sensitive. The filing came one day before Trump's legal team will square off against...
Michael Cohen believes Trump is likely keeping copies of top-secret documents at his children's homes, Bedminster, and Trump Tower
Cohen's comments came a day after the Justice Department released a photo showing an array of top-secret documents that were found at Mar-a-Lago.
Voice of America
US Considers Stopping Nicaraguan Imports Over Governance Concerns
The White House is considering cutting imports from Nicaragua over its objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega, sources in the Biden administration tell VOA’s Jorge Agobian. Anita Powell looks at the implications of such a move on the cash-strapped central American nation, and reports from Washington.
Voice of America
Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
