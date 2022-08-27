Coach Hackett Must Fix These 4 Problems in Preseason Game 3
By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
5 days ago
The onus is on Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to show some progress on correcting these four problem areas this preseason has exposed.
The Denver Broncos are hoping to punctuate an up and down preseason with a home victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night. Nathaniel Hackett's squad of second and third-stringers has something to prove after a shockingly bad performance in preseason Game 2 at Buffalo.
Without trying to invalidate the genuine misgivings Broncos fans have after that wretched performance in Upstate New York, remember: it's only the preseason. Game 2 was bad — it was ugly and downright repugnant — but there were hardly any first-teamers, or key players, on the field for Denver.
Even if it had been starters stinking it up at that level, it still wouldn't be wise to go knee-jerking off the cliff of despair. After all, NFL coaches do not show their schematic hand during exhibition games, and the first-teamers aren't exactly trying to leave it all out there on the preseason field, knowing the war of attrition that awaits in the 17-game regular-season campaign.
However, fully recognizing how Broncos Country wandered the NFL desert alongside its team for the preceding six years, I'm not going to tell any fan that your fears are completely unfounded. But context is key.
What must Hackett's Broncos squad comprised of twos and threes do on Saturday night in the preseason finale to assuage those fears and put every fan back on the track to confidence and excitement entering the 2022 season opener? Let's dive in.
“First thing I tell the fans is, I'm sorry for that game two days ago because that is not what we're looking for," Hackett said on Monday . "But I think the fans will understand more when we get all the way to Week 17. It goes with all those guys, [WR] Courtland [Sutton], [WR] Jerry [Jeudy] and all those guys. We want to see them in real games. We want that to happen. Looking at my past, we were 0-3 in the preseason last year with the Green Bay Packers and those guys didn't play. But in the end, they were healthy and they were strong as we finished throughout that season. That's what you're always looking for.”
Coach Hackett seems savvy enough to read the temperature of the room. He knows that he still has a lot to prove.
Preseason games might not count, but they do matter. As much as Coach Hackett might dislike the preseason, it's a part of the NFL tapestry, and as such, it's incumbent upon him to meet the high expectations of Broncos Country when his team takes the field.
If the Broncos look as bad as they did in Buffalo (which I seriously doubt. The Bills are one of the best clubs in the league), there might be genuine cause to worry.
But some first-year foibles from Hackett were always to be expected. That's what, in part, makes landing Russell Wilson such a coup for GM George Paton.
A bonafide franchise quarterback can cover for a lot of coaching imperfections, and microwave the trial-and-error learning curve of a young and relatively inexperienced staff.
The Broncos are going to be okay. Don't go chasing waterfalls.
