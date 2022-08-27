Read full article on original website
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
Manatee County man hides from ‘heat’ in air conditioning vent, officials say
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County found a man hiding from them in an unusual place. Deputies say Justin Murphy, who has warrants out of Manatee County was discovered by officials who found him hiding in the vent compartment of an air conditioning unit. Deputies noticed something...
County looking at deadly intersection near Pine View School
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will be examining the intersection where a 13-year-old Pine View School student was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 16. Some work could begin as early as next week. Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, in an email to Sarasota County commissioners,...
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
Charlotte deputies searching for 2 people in vehicle burglary
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two people who have information on a vehicle burglary. The vehicle burglary happened in the Murdock Circle area of Port Charlotte on Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to...
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
Sarasota Cops Corner: Floppy fries flare-up
Dispute: A vehicle inoperable after three years at an auto trim shop prompted a dispute between the vehicle owner and the business. The vehicle owner told the responding officer he had paid the business $2,500 for repairs, but the vehicle remained inoperable. The complainant told the officer he wanted the vehicle finished and restored to working order. The business owner explained rain had entered the vehicle because the sunroof was not closed while parked at another business, causing water and electrical damage that would cost an additional $1,500 to repair. The owner countered the damage occurred while at its current location. The business owner said the vehicle owner was advised of the cost of the repair in 2020, but declined, countering that the shop owner had previously offered to repair the damage and purchase needed parts. The car owner was provided instructions on how to file a civil lawsuit for damage to the vehicle and to be recover his $2,500. The complainant advised he would attempt to have the vehicle towed from its current location as soon as possible.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 31
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
13-year-old dies less than 2 weeks after hit-and-run in Sarasota
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run on August 16 died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Humane Society of Sarasota County working to find homes for Beagles
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of Sarasota County is combing through applications after the organization received 18 beagles from a massive breeding facility. HSSC in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, took possession of 4,000 beagles from Envigo, a mass breeding facility that has received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food.
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows
On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
13-year-old dies nearly two weeks after hit-and-run crash, man arrested on upgraded charges
OSPREY, Fla. - The roadside memorial for a 13-year-old girl hit by a car earlier this month is growing in Sarasota County. She died from her injuries over the weekend, nearly two weeks after the hit-and-run crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said David Chang was arrested for hitting the 13-year-old....
Car fire at Maple Crest Apartments being investigated as arson
An early Wednesday morning car fire at Maple Crest Apartments in Fort Myers is being investigated as potential arson. The Fort Myers Fire Department was called to Maples Crest Apartments, located at 3628 Crestwood Lake Ave., just before 1 a.m. after a car was seen on fire in the complex’s parking lot. The battalion chief told WINK News at the scene that someone had already put the fire out before firefighters arrived.
Update: Gunman killed in deputy-involved shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: On Sunday, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at approximately 9am on Tarawa Dr. According to Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman, a woman called 9-1-1 at 9:06am saying she woke up to her boyfriend, 47-year-old Brian Underwood, holding a gun to her face. This came after the couple had an argument the night before.
