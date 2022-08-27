A 37-year-old Kent man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and could face a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison. Jose Elias Barbosa entered the plea Monday, Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to an Aug. 29 U.S. Department of Justice press release. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13 by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour.

