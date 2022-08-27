ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bothell, WA

Comments / 15

Chuck Wiklund
5d ago

bullying minors was never a taught thing in the academy,cops should lose there jobs and retirements for that kind of behaviour along with prosecuting attorney's!

Reply
14
Guest
4d ago

Meanwhile woke leftist judges in Seattle are letting real criminals off with little or no punishment.

Reply(7)
8
Chelle Peterson
4d ago

These police officers and the prosecutors ruined this man's life! They deserve to be sued.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bothell, WA
Crime & Safety
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bothell, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

A 37-year-old Kent man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges and could face a minimum of 10 years in prison up to life in prison. Jose Elias Barbosa entered the plea Monday, Aug. 29 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to an Aug. 29 U.S. Department of Justice press release. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13 by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Two Men Arrested in Separate Child Kidnap Attempts in Seattle

Seattle police arrested two men in separate child kidnapping attempts a few hours apart on Tuesday, authorities said. At 11 a.m., a man allegedly tried to force a 10-year-old girl he did not know into a car in the 6500 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in the View Ridge neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter item.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Federal Judges#Dna#A Confession#Violent Crime
Chronicle

Woman Charged in Shooting Death in Anacortes

ANACORTES — Skagit County prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old Anacortes woman with second-degree murder in relation to the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 52-year-old man. Anacortes police arrested Shakina Thomas following an investigation and booked her into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm

YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
YELM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy