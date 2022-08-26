Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sdfoundation.org
Oceanside Community Foundation Grants $92,000 at Annual Grant Awards Celebration
August 31, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Oceanside Community Foundation (OCF), a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, held its Annual Grant Awards Celebration on Aug. 30 at the El Corazon in Oceanside and awarded $92,000 to seven local nonprofits that provide programs that support academic, social development and enrichment programs that help students living in Oceanside in grades K-12 make up for lost time.
sdfoundation.org
San Diego Gives is Coming Sept. 8
As a proud supporter of our region’s nonprofit community, San Diego Foundation is excited to be part of the second annual San Diego Gives. This is our annual day of giving in San Diego County, and 100% of all money raised will stay local to help the community we know and love.
sdfoundation.org
San Diego College Access and Success Resources
There’s a lot of excitement during this time of year, thanks to the start of the academic year at K-12 schools and local universities and colleges. This also the time that high school seniors start the college application process. While many students benefit from college application assistance from family...
Comments / 0