Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Severely Injuring Brother During Argument on Sunday
A Chehalis man accused of slamming a cupboard into his brother’s face then punching him repeatedly in the face on Sunday has been arrested and charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court. The alleged victim suffered a 2.5 inch gash to his head and was transported to the...
Chronicle
Two Men Arrested in Separate Child Kidnap Attempts in Seattle
Seattle police arrested two men in separate child kidnapping attempts a few hours apart on Tuesday, authorities said. At 11 a.m., a man allegedly tried to force a 10-year-old girl he did not know into a car in the 6500 block of 45th Avenue Northeast in the View Ridge neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter item.
Chronicle
One Dead, One Booked for Second Degree Murder After Shooting Northeast of Olympia Monday Night
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder/domestic violence after a man, 39, died in a shooting northeast of Olympia Monday night. That’s according to Thurston County Jail information and the Sheriff’s Office, which reported that deputies were dispatched about 10:30 p.m to the 4400 block of Libby Road Northeast after a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor During Dispute on Friday
A Chehalis man is in stable condition after a neighbor reportedly shot him in the chest during a dispute in the 600 block of Northwest Quincy Place on Friday, the Chehalis Police Department reported Monday morning. The alleged shooter, a 32-year-old man, self-reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department...
Chronicle
Sirens: Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Organized Retail Theft
• Three suspects — Dwayzsha L. Cantley, 27, of Olympia; Kaleb A. Reanier, 27, of Lacey; and Robert E. Rogers, 28, of Tumwater — were arrested after they allegedly stole more than $4,000 in merchandise from outlets in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 29. K9 Pax was called in to help with the search after officers learned one of the suspects was possibly armed. The suspects were located hiding behind the outlets and K9 Pax located a stolen firearm inside a suspect’s fanny pack, according to the Centralia Police Department. The suspects were each charged with organized retail theft in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. Possible possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office.
Chronicle
Overdose Awareness Day Event Seeks to Destigmatize, Educate Community
The stigma surrounding drug overdoses makes it difficult for survivors, the loved ones of those who died from an overdose and the community at large to discuss and address the myriad of emotions associated with the issue. In an effort to destigmatize the issue and honor those who have succumbed...
Chronicle
None Harmed as Toledo School Bus Catches Fire Tuesday
A Toledo School District bus caught fire on Classe Road near Ethel on Tuesday afternoon, with the fire destroying the vehicle but leaving all people involved unharmed. After finishing the rounds dropping off children from school Tuesday, according to a school district post on Facebook, the bus driver was executing a turn around at an approved location when the exhaust at the back of the bus hit dry grass and ignited.
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Prowls; Shoplifting; Assaults
• At 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 26, a vehicle reported stolen out of Chehalis earlier that day was recovered in the 100 block of East Hanson Street. • An attempted vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 26. •...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday
A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Aug. 31, 2022
• ARON CHRISTENSEN, 49, of Portland, was found Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on the Walupt Lake Hiking Trail in Randle, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of eCare Mortuary in Chehalis. • VERNA BOWMAN, 78, of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are...
Chronicle
Harborview Medical Center No Longer Turning Away Less Critical Patients
Harborview Medical Center is once again taking and treating all types of patients, after a lack of bed space recently forced the hospital to temporarily divert care to nearby health care facilities. The hospital diverted care for about seven days, sending less sick patients to other area hospitals earlier this...
Chronicle
11 New Hospitalizations Reported in Lewis County in Weekly COVID Update
There were 11 new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS). Public Health also reported 69 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 49 reported the...
Chronicle
Former Tenino Mayor Eric Strawn Has Died
Former Tenino mayor Eric Strawn has died, the City of Tenino announced Wednesday. “The city is not at liberty to share any details regarding former Mayor Strawn’s passing, but we would like to extend our condolences to his friends and family,” city officials posted on Facebook. “Mayor Strawn’s family is in our thoughts.”
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Taylor Hines: 1999-2022
On Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, a bright light left our earthly realm to be with her heavenly father. Taylor Lyn Hines, 22, of Olympia, Washington, was born Dec. 29, 1999, to Jay Scott Hines and Jennifer Lyn Sandrini. Taylor went to Adna High School and graduated in 2018. She then attended Centralia College, majoring in music. Taylor worked for Serendipity Child Care Center in Olympia.
Chronicle
Lewis County Public Utilities District Receives $1.46 Million Grant
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) announced on Wednesday it received $1.46 million from the Centralia Coal Transition Grants Weatherization Board to continue its energy efficiency grant program. The energy efficiency grant program aids in providing ductless heat pumps and weatherization upgrades for low-income households, and also provides schools...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Joanne Downs: 1946-2022
Joanne Lee (Stewart) Downs was born in Centralia, Washington on Jan. 21, 1946. She grew up in Centralia and Rochester, Washington, and briefly lived in North Dakota near Webster where her mother taught all eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse while her father recovered from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Chronicle
Some Centralia Residents Remain Without Power Following Powerline Fire Near Railroad Tracks on Ash Street
Power is still out for many residents between Mellen Street and Centralia College following a fire that ignited next to the train tracks by Ash Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Riverside Fire Authority, along with technicians from Centralia City Lights, responded to the scene. “It appears a (powerline) connection was...
Chronicle
Woman Rescued From Apartment Complex Fire in Rochester Has Died
The woman who was rescued from an apartment complex fire in Rochester on Sunday has died. Britney Marie Hehn, 31, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a second-story apartment on Bend Street by firefighters doing a primary search of the burning building early Sunday morning. “Firefighters believe she attempted...
