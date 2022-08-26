We don’t do nearly enough for our Veterans, can we please let them keep the name of the new school? Gloucester Veterans Memorial Please.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Related
goodmorninggloucester.com
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Would You Look At This All Star Food Truck Lineup For Blackburn Brewfest?
For More info About Blackburn Brewfest follow their Instagram account here- https://www.instagram.com/blackburnbrewfest/ They currently have 148 followers, let’s get that count up!. The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Growing Up Italian. “I don’t like online” Is this a fat Phil Nicastro?
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas Who Died in the Line of Duty 33 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas, Who Died in the Line of Duty on this Day 33 Years Ago: On Sunday, August 27, 1989, Officer Louis H. Metaxas died after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect in the area of 55 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Final Gloucester Main Street Block Party of 2022 is on Friday Night!
Get ready for the biggest and best Gloucester Main Street Block Party on Friday, September 2 from 6 to 10 pm! Kilted Colin, Bosoma School of Dance, Captain Jack, and Mary Poppins will be entertaining the crowds along with six musical acts on three separate stages. Six food vendors will be serving up delicious dishes along with several Main Street restaurants. Visit with your favorite non-profits and merchants, play some games, get your face painted, make some jewelry, and hold a snake or two! Guaranteed to be fun for the whole family and a great way to kick off Labor Day and Schooner Festival weekend!
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Ribcraft Wavewalker Is Pretty Badass
This guy drives by the dock every now and again and I’m always admiring this beast. Ribcraft Rigid Inflatable Boats are manufactured in Marblehead, MA, just down the line from us in Gloucester and their instagram account is pretty interesting- https://www.instagram.com/ribcraftusa/. I’m hoping to get down there when things...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Man struck, killed in Wilmington shopping center parking lot
Police said the crash took place at the East Gate Shopping Center. A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide
LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
quincyquarry.com
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife #metoo
Female City Council President charged with harassment of a married man not her husband and his wife. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A Westport Massachusetts female local elected official has been indicted over sexually-predicated harassing of a former paramour. The harasser apparently relied on a...
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
WCVB
1 killed, several seriously injured in crash involving car, motorcycles in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye...
Sheriff: Mass. couple beat, raped woman in front of 2 kids inside NY hotel room
DEWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple is facing criminal charges after authorities say they beat and raped a woman in front of two children at a hotel in New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were arrested earlier this week on charges including rape, criminal sex acts, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0