Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Wildlife rehab center prepares for more outreach with new expansion
RHINELANDER- After 30 years in wildlife rehabilitation, you’d almost think the animals like being treated by Mark Naniot. From mice to bears, to hummingbirds to eagles, Naniot does it all. “Just a ton of different things that we can do," said Naniot. At Wild Instincts in Rhinelander, Naniot cares...
WJFW-TV
Corn maze at Hanson's Garden Village now open
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Hanson's garden Village in Rhinelander announced that their seasonal corn maze is now open. The maze is open during regular business hours, with the last person being admitted one hour before close. The cost is $7 per person plus tax, kids two-years-old or younger will get in...
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support Specialist - 3283151
JOB DUTIES: This is a hybrid position and offers the opportunity to work 50% of time remotely and 50% of time in the office. Create and maintain management or department-level schedules, such as calendar management, meetings, travel, conferences, and department activities. Manage incoming and outgoing mail, faxes, and deliveries, as well as photocopying and filing of documents. Work independently and on a team on department projects and serve as a project manager on unique projects as needed. Create and revise department systems and procedures. Create accurate and clear business correspondence. Serve as liaison to Church Mutual departments and customers. Ensure operation of office equipment by meeting preventive maintenance requirements and maintain department office supply inventory. Support the underwriting and risk control departments for maintenance of relevant file information, including, but not limited to document scanning, follow up, and generally ensuring that files are up to date. Work independently and within a team on department projects. Create and revise process and procedures by review of operating practices, recordkeeping systems. Serve as a liaison to other departments and customers. Interact with all levels of the organization personnel. Create accurate and clear business correspondences such as: letters, charts, tables, graphs, meeting minutes, or other business-related items. Establish and maintain departmental vendor relationships as needed. Maintain departmental supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies, and verification of receipt of supplies. Ensure operation of office equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements, calling for repairs, maintaining equipment inventories, evaluating new equipment and techniques. Responsible for sorting incoming mail, faxes, and deliveries for distribution in the department. Prepare and send outgoing faxes, mail, and packages, and photocopy and file documents as needed.
WJFW-TV
Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3284555
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Position includes an excellent benefit package including enrollment in the Wisconsin Retirement System, health, dental and vision insurance, short-term disability coverage and generous PTO (Paid Time Off) with the ability to carry over unused PTO hours into future years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Human Resource Manager - 3283979
JOB DUTIES: Provide professional expertise in Human Resources in order to provide, personnel administration and employee relations, compliance with Head Start Program Performance Standards and Federal and State Law. QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's Degree Required. Requires thorough knowledge of general office/administrative practices, strong computer skills as well as communication skills both written...
WJFW-TV
One person injured after a bus crash in Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One person is injured after a bus crash Tuesday in Wausau. The crash involved a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer on Sherman St. in Wausau. According to the Wausau Pilot and Review witnesses say the bus was heading east on Sherman St. and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer near an intersection.
WJFW-TV
Production Supervisor - 3282072
JOB DUTIES: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Supervise others and instruct them. Inspect manufactured parts, schedule, and assign work to meet production requirements, coordinated and assist in troubleshooting, maintain employee work records, monitor process capabilities through the use of SPC & manual charts. Train employee's, maintain scrap, production and labor reports. Calculate labor and equipment requirements and production specifications, using standard formulas. Conduct employee training in equipment operations or work and safety procedures or assign employee training to experienced workers. Confer with management or subordinates to resolve worker problems, complaints, or grievances. Determine standards, budgets, production goals, and rates, based on company policies, equipment and labor availability, and workloads. Direct and coordinate the activities.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Major road project to be completed before fall ride
TOMAHAWK - The city of Tomahawk is one step closer to completing a major road construction project before its annual fall ride. Tomahawk is planning on paving West Somo Avenue on Friday. Over the summer the city replaced water main and storm drains from South Tomahawk Avenue to West Somo...
WJFW-TV
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk Homecoming Game in Jeopardy
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Tomahawk high school homecoming game might be in jeopardy after their opponent, Menominee Indian, dropped out. Menominee Indian high school canceled the majority of their games last week, but left two available: Tomahawk and Northland Pines. They kept those games because their matchup against Tomahawk was the Hatchets' homecoming game and Northland Pines was Menominee Indian's homecoming game.
Comments / 0