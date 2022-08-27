History making East Grand Girls Basketball team and broadcaster Dale Duff honored by Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
Fort Kent Looking To Go All The Way To States, and Win This Time
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Warriors Boys Soccer Team went all the way to the Class C State Championship game but were not able to bring home the trophy. This year, This team is looking to make another run and build on the success of last year to win it all.
wagmtv.com
Brief Outage in Presque Isle caused by Fallen Tree
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to a Communications Specialist with Versant Power, There was a brief outage this morning at the State Street substation from 8:08am to 8:37am. There was a tree found on the line that the crew then cleared. The outage affected around 472 customers.
wagmtv.com
Ashland boys soccer returns after not fielding a team last year.
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - The Ashland boys soccer team returns to the pitch after a one year break. Last year the team didn’t have enough players to field a team, so three players made the trip to Dyer Brook to play with the Warriors. Benjamin Howes was one of the players who traded in the Hornets colors for the Warriors uniform. He is glad to be back in the orange and black.
WPFO
Maine wardens find missing Fort Kent man deep in woods
FORT KENT (WGME) -- An elderly man missing since the weekend in northern Maine is now recovering after wardens found him Tuesday. The warden service says 81-year-old Stanley Flagg was last seen Sunday morning at his home. Three game wardens found him deep in the woods Tuesday without any shoes...
wagmtv.com
Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
The Presque Isle Fire and Police departments responded to an overnight fire on Academy Street. According to Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White, crews responded to a fire at 12 midnight to 180 Academy Street. The building is owned by AMHC and houses some clients. White says everyone made it out of the building safely. He says the cause of the fire appears to be an air conditioner that malfunctioned. He says the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated. There are no reported injuries. There is minimal water damage to the building.
wagmtv.com
United Way Telethon 2022 - Telethon money to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This coming Thursday, WAGM and United Way of Aroostook will be holding a telethon. This year, the money will be going to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The United Way of Aroostook started Dolly’s Imagination Library in the County in 2010. Since then, thousands...
wagmtv.com
Medical Monday Emergency Room Visits
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 70% percent of medical reasons people visit the emergency department can be taken care of at a walk in clinic or by calling your primary care physician. Part of the reason behind this high percentage rate is confusion on when to go to the emergency department.
