ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8MkP_0hX9RbTF00

With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes 01:45

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- They may be known colloquially as mobile home parks, but most residents have zero intentions of uprooting their families.

It also costs up to $20,000 to actually move one.

"People have really made this place home and made their properties their own," George Zuccolotto, a resident of Viking Terrace in Northfield, told WCCO. "It's working class, but it's also hardworking people who save hard and love life. It's not the city and it's not the country. It's our own thing."

As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and the roughly 150 lots in Viking Terrace were purchased earlier this year by Lakeshore Management. According to residents, Lakeshore quickly sent them an updated 40 page lease agreement, which includes a 20% rake hike and myriad new restrictions.

"It's coming in, setting down the rules, taking pictures, circling everything, and letting us know who's in charge," Zuccolotto said. "It felt very intrusive and scary for people, because they were also asking for documentation, and there are immigrants here."

Northfield itself is a diverse community that's home to two private universities - Carleton and St. Olaf - two key factors in driving the median home price to roughly $400,000. Viking Terrace, then, is what Zuccolotto considers the creative and realistic answer to affordable housing.

"You don't get that in Northfield, especially as suburbanization goes in. To have this is really special," he said.

To protect themselves - and their special status - Zuccolotto, who happens to be a member of the Northfield City Council, helped organize a neighborhood association and then called Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The attorney general's Special Outreach and Protection Unit then took up the case and intervened, as Minnesota law mandates that new rules for manufactured-home parks must be "reasonable" and may not be "substantial modifications" of existing rules.

"What we're trying to do is signal to landlords that you've got to treat these tenants with respect," Ellison told WCCO. "You've got to treat a residence of manufactured housing with true dignity and respect."

According to Ellison, the rules imposed by Lakeshore were "draconian," prohibiting vegetable gardens without Lakeshore's permission, forbidding outdoor laundry lines, and banning fenced-in-yards for pets.

Ellison on Friday planned to visit Viking Terrace to update residents on his office's communications with Lakeshore, which he said is "doing the right thing" by renegotiating the lease agreement. Lakeshore did not respond to WCCO's request for comment or an interview.

Zuccolotto said the process, while frustrating, is also a relief, because it shows the good in how a neighborhood can come together and set an example for others.

"There's creativity that can be done in this," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Crews hope new measures will detect gas fumes earlier at U of M to prevent evacuations

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new electronic monitor and nearly a dozen new monitoring stations are among the measures the Metropolitan Council and the University of Minnesota are implementing to avoid any repeat of this summer's evacuations because of a gas scare."The safety of the public, including University students, staff, faculty, and visitors, is our top priority," Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said. "Staff are working every day to safeguard against discharges like those that were deemed so serious as to evacuate parts of the campus and surrounding neighborhoods."A campus spokesman told WCCO the campus' summer population was just a fraction of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Northfield, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Charges filed against mother after baby taken from Shakopee gov't center

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Hamel, Minnesota woman is accused of absconding with her baby during a parental visitation at a Shakopee government center Tuesday. The baby has since been found safe.Zenitra Forester was charged Wednesday with one felony count of kidnapping, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to charges, Forester was allowed to hold her child during a scheduled visitation at the Scott County Government Center. She then allegedly ran out with the child on foot, with a child protection services worker chasing after her. The worker lost sight of her after several blocks....
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
CBS Minnesota

What is it about the Minnesota State Fair that keeps people coming back?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's not like other states don't have fairs; corndogs and corn roasts aren't exclusive to the Gopher State, either.So what is it?"All the different activities, the food, the rides," Nikki Nelson explained to WCCO, holding her 11-day-old son, Hudson. "It's excitement and warm feeling of memories," Jule Bagaason added, as her grandchildren enjoyed some cotton candy. "I want them to learn about the culture, the fun, food, the animals. Just enjoyment with the family for the day."Indeed, the size and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is second only Texas, and even that is apparently up for debate among Minnesotans."We don't even bother going to Wisconsin," Morgan Weeks, a resident of western Wisconsin, quipped. "Getting the kids to watch new things and seeing it through their eyes is amazing."There are many things to see, to touch, to smell, to hear and taste. No matter what appeals to the senses, there's no question the Great Minnesota Get-Together is an event felt in the heart."It's all I think about," Shane Maklen, baby Hudson's dad said. "This is a good place to become a family and I would rather spend time with them than anyone else."
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
CBS Minnesota

UMN Twin Cities says incoming freshman class is "most diverse in campus history"

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Twin Cities is touting its incoming freshman class of students as the most diverse in campus history -- and one of the biggest. Approximately 6,700 new students will arrive for Welcome Week, which began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 5. The week features several events, including a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning and interactive campus safety sessions. "Though notable for its size, the Class of 2026 is also the most diverse in Twin Cities campus history, driven by record numbers of incoming Black and Indigenous students," the university said. The university says a "vast majority" of the students hail from Minnesota, as well as nearby reciprocity states, particularly Wisconsin. As students began returning to classes this week, safety was at top of mind. Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45 percent since 2018.RELATED: As students return to the University of Minnesota, safety is top of mindTo ease the minds of parents and students, the U came up with this list of safety protocols they have completed and protocols they are planning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Home Park#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Mobile Home#Ag#Viking Terrace#Lakeshore Management
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Abeler, Limmer respond after sex-offender escapes in shopping mall

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate committee chairs Jim Abeler and Warren Limmer released statements following a report that a convicted sex-offender escaped from his supervised group at River Hills Mall in Mankato last week. The 31-year-old man was described as “mentally ill and dangerous” by police. “We...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis invests $9 million into fixing street lights

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was joined by members of city council and the Director of Public Works Tuesday afternoon, as they laid out why millions of dollars were needed to fix the city's street lights. "Lighting helps almost everything. From making people feel safe as they walk down the street, from deterring would be criminals from committing a bad act, to just making people feel better," Frey said. "We need to make sure that our lighting infrastructure is up to par, that we're resolving some of the backlog in lighting repairs that we've seen over the last several years and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Minnesota

Family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler files wrongful death lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, police officers

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The family of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, a 21-year-old man with autism who was killed by police in 2019, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against Brooklyn Center and four of its officers.The lawsuit alleges that the officers violated Dimock-Heisler's 4th and 14th Amendment rights, along with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The City of Brooklyn Center developed and maintained policies that predisposed officers to excessive use of force, documents say, leading to a culture that eventually caused Dimock-Heisler's constitutional rights to be violated.Dimock-Heisler was fatally shot by police on Aug. 31, 2019. His grandfather had called police...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis

More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy