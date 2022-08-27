ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US Open Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Marching Force is returning to New York City for another performance this week. The band is playing Wednesday at the U.S. Open, as part of HBCU Live events at the tennis tournament, which started Monday and goes through September 11. “Congratulations to...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
regent.edu

40 Days of Prayer & Fasting at Regent University￼

Since 1978, Regent University has upheld a legacy of Christian leadership and service. In 40 years, Regent has trained more than 31,000 students from 100 different countries to become world-changing leaders. Outstanding leadership starts with a solid foundation. Regent’s Robertson School of Government will host the second annual 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting event this fall to pay homage to God, the university’s foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion

RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

