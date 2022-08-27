Read full article on original website
Related
Hampton University Marching Force performs in NYC at U.S. Open
NEW YORK — The Hampton University Marching Force performed at the U.S. Open in New York City on Wednesday. According to the university, the band performed as part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open. Hampton University President Darrell...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
WAVY News 10
Hampton University’s Marching Force playing at US Open Wednesday
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University’s Marching Force is returning to New York City for another performance this week. The band is playing Wednesday at the U.S. Open, as part of HBCU Live events at the tennis tournament, which started Monday and goes through September 11. “Congratulations to...
First Black female mayor of Petersburg remembered as a trailblazer, friend
The former mayor of Petersburg passed away at her home on early Sunday morning. The legacy that the 95-year-old leaves behind is one that will be nearly impossible to beat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Climate wins here' | Portsmouth leaders celebrate passage of historic laws
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investing in the environment: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act were both recently signed into law by President Joe Biden, and on Wednesday Portsmouth's mayor and other local lawmakers came together to talk about the positive impact they expect will come from these new laws.
Virginia Beach court dismisses delegate's lawsuit against 2 books said to be 'obscene'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that attempted to stop Barnes & Noble bookstores from selling “obscene” books to children. Delegate and attorney Tim Anderson filed suit back in May over two books: “Gender Queer” and “A Court of...
Free Virginia Symphony Orchestra concerts coming up in Williamsburg, Yorktown, Chesapeake & Virginia beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is taking its show on the road for a series of free Labor Day concerts. The performances span from Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, and feature some fan-favorite pieces from "Star Wars," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "How To Train Your Dragon," "Hook," and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Gun violence at center of roundtable discussion with state leaders in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Gun violence and the need to reduce crime have been talking points in Portsmouth for years. Tuesday morning, it once again became the center of a roundtable discussion with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman Bobby Scott. Portsmouth city leaders and juvenile advocates sat at the...
Hampton Roads sees poll worker shortage for upcoming election
Nearly all of the seven cities in Hampton Roads need poll workers for the upcoming general election.
Suffolk teacher in running for 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
A Suffolk teacher was surprised when he found out that he was selected as one of the eight in the running for the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Hampton Roads prepares for suicide prevention awareness walks starting in September
SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) — September is suicide prevention awareness month and many in Hampton Roads are preparing to come out of the darkness. “I walk because I have been affected by suicide and mental illness,” Logan Crews told 10 On Your Side. Crews lost her grandfather to suicide 11 years ago when she was just […]
Va. Aquarium Opens 1st-of-its-Kind Stranding Response Center
Virginia Beach is now home to a state-of-the-art marine animal conservation center that’s the first of its kind on the East Coast. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center dedicated the new facility late last week. It supports the animals rescued by the aquarium’s Stranding Response Program. The...
Judge dismisses VB delegate’s lawsuit against Barnes & Noble over books pulled from VBCPS
Tuesday, a judge could decide if two books previously found in Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) libraries should be considered obscene for children.
13newsnow.com
The annual 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing draws history fans to Fort Monroe
Fort Monroe hosted the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
regent.edu
40 Days of Prayer & Fasting at Regent University￼
Since 1978, Regent University has upheld a legacy of Christian leadership and service. In 40 years, Regent has trained more than 31,000 students from 100 different countries to become world-changing leaders. Outstanding leadership starts with a solid foundation. Regent’s Robertson School of Government will host the second annual 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting event this fall to pay homage to God, the university’s foundation.
Norfolk men accused of robbing, assaulting woman in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Norfolk were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Virginia Beach. Taquan Robinson, 18, Taveon Calhoun, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Affidavit: Hampton woman found dead had refused abortion
RICHMOND, Va. — A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia Beach abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County. About a...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 4