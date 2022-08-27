Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial. On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made. Here's a look at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial: Grede Park finalists
The Waukesha community got a closer look at proposals for a Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial Wednesday night. The parade commission will ultimately pick one design for Grede Park and one for Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boat takes on water on Lake Michigan near Oak Creek; two rescued
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were rescued from a boat that was taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. Shortly before 8 a.m. the South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the report of a boat taking on water two miles off the Lake Michigan Coastline, near Bender Park in Oak Creek.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha renovation, teen mentoring space planned
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha man has a plan for a historic, abandoned property. 307 E. Main Street is a mess. For Matthew Stafford, the renovating the home is personal. "A lot of my time has been spent in the last year just going over all the cracks," he said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Port Washington Lake Michigan search, no 'child on log' found
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Port Washington police said Wednesday, Aug. 31 the case of a kid reportedly seen floating on a log in Lake Michigan the previous day was closed. The search was called off Tuesday night. Those involved said this was not a waste of resources. Police said they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
WISN
I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WISN
Northbound lanes of I-41 reopen in Wauwatosa after two crashes
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Two crashes involving at least 9 vehicles shut down two lanes Wednesday morning on I-41 northbound near Center Street in Wauwatosa. The lanes were reopened by 8 a.m. The Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office tweeted that there is one non-life-threatening injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose prevention; fentanyl test strips part of effort
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin is tapping into new tools to fight overdose deaths. The Milwaukee Fire Department gives out what they call "Hope Kits," but new to the kits in the past six months are fentanyl testing strips. They are legal in the state and can help prevent an overdose. "My...
milwaukeerecord.com
Let’s visit Regency Mall in Racine, half of which might be demolished for redevelopment
Regency Mall in Racine (5538 Durand Ave.) isn’t a “dead” mall. It’s open, it has stores, and there’s even a Hot Topic and one of those FYE places. But, like most malls in the 21st century, Regency Mall isn’t doing particularly well. As of this writing, the roughly 800,000-square-foot mall—first opened in 1981—is about 60% vacant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 hurt in Milwaukee crash at Teutonia and Mill
MILWAUKEE - Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday, Aug. 31 near Teutonia and Mill. The two vehicles involved had serious damage. No word on the severity of the injuries, but we've learned at least one of the victims was a minor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
wearegreenbay.com
Medical-related emergency believed to be cause of deadly crash in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old from Campbellsport died after a crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical-related emergency. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 3:45 p.m., a call came in regarding a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport. Officials said a pickup truck was driving on Main Street when it hit an unoccupied parked truck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road. Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn apartment fire; Red Cross offers assistance
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross opened a disaster relief shelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church for people displaced Tuesday night, Aug. 30 by a fire at a multi-unit building near 26th and Kilbourn. Approximately 16 occupied units in the building were affected, with an anticipated impact on 20 residents. Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries
BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years. Pumpkins...
1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County crash
A motorcyclist died after authorities say they crashed into a car in Somers in Kenosha County Tuesday evening.
