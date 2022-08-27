Read full article on original website
Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
3rd I-94 ramp closing until October for road repairs in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI - A major Ypsilanti road project is temporarily closing another I-94 ramp until this fall. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the I-94 West on-ramp from southbound Huron Street in Ypsilanti will be off-limits to traffic, joining two existing ramp closures at the interchange between Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township already covered with orange traffic cones.
fox2detroit.com
MSP troopers catch driver passing on shoulder in I-696 construction zone during speed enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police troopers stopped 77 drivers during I-696 speed enforcement Tuesday, including one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone. Police said the driver also had a suspended license and no insurance. During the four hour enforcement between I-75...
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Part of M-14 closed in Plymouth Township after winds snap electrical poles over freeway
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – M-14 at Beck Road in Plymouth Township is closed Tuesday as crews work on fixing three electrical poles that snapped during Monday night’s storm. All westbound and eastbound lanes of M-14 are closed. According to Michigan State Police, the freeway was closed because live wires were hanging dangerously low over the freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory has ended for some Oakland County communities; Novi remains in effect
The boil water notice that was issued on Monday for Walled Lake, Commerce Township, has ended. Officials say that the city-wide Boil Water Advisory in Novi remains in effect. The need to continue to boil water before consuming is no longer needed.
plymouthvoice.com
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing
Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy woman killed in 3-vehicle crash at Rochester Hills intersection, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Troy woman was killed Tuesday after her car was struck as part of a three-vehicle crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills, police said. The crash happened at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) at the intersection of Adams and Auburn roads, according to authorities.
fcnews.org
Storms blow through area
Strong winds that came with a line of severe weather caused damage and power outages in the area Monday. Numerous reports of wind damage were received by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, as the main line of storms tracked from west to east. Severe reports were received of downed trees, along with some instances of trees downed onto cars or houses.
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
'Do not drink the water': Multiple cities in Oakland County under Boil Water Advisory after storms slam SE Michigan
Residents in Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township are being told not to drink the water after severe weather caused a temporary power outage at a Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) station on Monday.
The Oakland Press
Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined
Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
13abc.com
Two Lenawee Co. office buildings close Tuesday after storms lead to power outages
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The storms that hit the area Monday have left two official buildings without power in Lenawee Co., forcing them to close on Tuesday. The first building that is closed is the Rex B. Martin Judicial Building. According to officials, any proceedings that were scheduled for Tuesday morning will be rescheduled at a later date.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It just hit my house right in the middle’: Massive tree damages home in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Local 4 has seen extensive damage across Metro Detroit, and Tuesday night, one Macomb County family will have to make repairs to their new home. To make matters worse, the family seen in the video player above just moved into this home, and it’s quite beautiful.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazmat situation taking place at US Ice after ammonia leak, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a hazmat situation occurred at US Ice after an ammonia leak. Officials say that the leak occurred on 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. It happened at US Ice on West Eight Mile Road between Meyers and Wyoming. The Detroit Fire Department declared it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
