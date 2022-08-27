ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

WTOL 11

Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
MAUMEE, OH
MLive

3rd I-94 ramp closing until October for road repairs in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, MI - A major Ypsilanti road project is temporarily closing another I-94 ramp until this fall. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the I-94 West on-ramp from southbound Huron Street in Ypsilanti will be off-limits to traffic, joining two existing ramp closures at the interchange between Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township already covered with orange traffic cones.
YPSILANTI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing

Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
PLYMOUTH, MI
fcnews.org

Storms blow through area

Strong winds that came with a line of severe weather caused damage and power outages in the area Monday. Numerous reports of wind damage were received by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, as the main line of storms tracked from west to east. Severe reports were received of downed trees, along with some instances of trees downed onto cars or houses.
SWANTON, OH
MLive

2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined

Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms cause widespread damage, power outages in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands are without power right now after severe weather hits southeast Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Heavy rains and massive winds rolled through sections of Canton Township and Westland, and the damage ranged from uprooted trees to...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

