Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Florida boy flown from Tampa to Chicago as fight against rare brain-eating amoeba continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy was flown from Tampa to Chicago to continue his fight against a rare and potentially deadly brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer's battle began in early July, when he and his family went to Port Charlotte Beach. "Caleb has only been to the beach twice...
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
fox13news.com
Florida drug czar tours Tampa General's care command center aimed at stopping drug addiction
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drug czar was at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. While it's a day meant to remember those lost to drug addiction, it's also a call to action. TGH has reworked its game plan when dealing with overdose patients to keep...
fox13news.com
AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road
TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Clearwater church unveils new solar rooftop that will power entire facility
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater is adding another source to its power of prayer. Members of the church joined community members at a ribbon cutting to unveil the church's new solar rooftop. "It powers the entire facility. Their bill should really only be the minimum customer...
fox13news.com
Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children
TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
fox13news.com
Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area
BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
fox13news.com
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle puppy rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - There's a new "Captain" joining Treasure Island Fire Rescue. The agency welcomed the newest member of their department: an 8-month-old beagle that was one of the 4,000 dogs rescued from a Virginia research and breeding facility. The pup, appropriately named "Captain," is now an official member...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Man in wheelchair shoved by bull who escaped pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A bull got loose from its pen and jumped into the crowd at a rodeo held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa over the weekend. People chanted as a handler on horseback roped it from across the fence to bring it back into the arena. But,...
fox13news.com
Will the housing downturn hit Tampa Bay?
Home prices are cooling off and a new report predicts a housing downturn through the end of next year. But Tampa Bay has seen some record-highs in the last two years, so the question is: to what extent would a downturn in the market be felt in this area?
fox13news.com
Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
fox13news.com
'Mermaiding' provides community underwater escape
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - A group of mermaids have turned the pool at the Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach into a lagoon. They are part of the growing "mermaiding" community. "I describe mermaiding as a form of self-expression. Wearing a mermaid tail and being a fabulous mermaid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot
SPRING HILL, Fla. - An alligator was trapped after wandering into the parking lot of a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant Wednesday. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the gator being wrangled and wrapped in tape after someone called to report the reptile was "loitering" in the parking lot located between Frontage Road and U.S. 19/Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
fox13news.com
Is Tampa Bay’s housing market cooling off? Real estate experts say it is
TAMPA, Fla. - The housing market is starting to level off despite high demand and record prices in Tampa Bay, according to real estate experts. Tampa realtor John Hudson said bidding wars are not nearly as wild as they were a few months ago, but it’s still a competitive market in Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills
PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
fox13news.com
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials blocked off a large portion of Gandy Beach to protect the mangroves and their environment. Locals love Gandy Beach for its easy access, where visitors can drive right up to the water's edge....
fox13news.com
Winter Haven police warn of chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."
fox13news.com
Moms to hold vigil on International Drug Overdose Day honoring lives lost to substance abuse
TAMPA, Fla. - They’re moms on a mission. Wednesday night, the local Moms Against Drugs group will be holding a vigil to remember the lives lost to substance abuse as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. glows purple for International Drug Overdose Day. These moms said they’re not only fighting for...
fox13news.com
Pasco deputy arrested for stomping ex-girlfriend's cat to death, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A former Pasco Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for stomping his ex-girlfriend's cat to death, the Tampa Police Department said. Police said the deputy, Eric Harris, got into an argument on Aug. 21 with his then-girlfriend, who he recently moved into a Tampa apartment with. Harris was upset over his girlfriend's two cats defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping onto the counters and furniture, according to Tampa police.
Comments / 2