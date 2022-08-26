ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to keep impaired drivers off the road

TAMPA, Fla. - AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Labor Day weekend by offering free towing home. The program kicks off Friday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 a.m. The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort. The company is limiting passengers to one per vehicle.
fox13news.com

Law enforcement officials worry 'rainbow fentanyl' could be targeting children

TAMPA, Fla. - A new kind of fentanyl is hitting the streets and law enforcement worry it may be targeting children. It's known as "rainbow fentanyl" and just days ago border agents in Arizona seized nearly 1 million fentanyl pills including thousands of "rainbow-colored tablets." Law enforcement officials said it's...
fox13news.com

Second Walmart Health location opens in Tampa Bay area

BRANDON, Fla. - Walmart just opened its sixth Walmart Health location in Florida on Tuesday. The grocery store on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon is now the second Walmart Health location in the Bay Area. "Walmart Health, in general, really bringing together the needs of the community," said center administrator Judy...
fox13news.com

Will the housing downturn hit Tampa Bay?

Home prices are cooling off and a new report predicts a housing downturn through the end of next year. But Tampa Bay has seen some record-highs in the last two years, so the question is: to what extent would a downturn in the market be felt in this area?
fox13news.com

Large barn in Tampa destroyed in early-morning fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A large fire destroyed a barn early Wednesday morning in Tampa, firefighters said. Hillsborough County fire crews received a 911 call around 2:13 a.m. The first caller initially reported a fire in the trees behind their home, but eventually, they learned it was a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were rising from a large block-constructed barn.
fox13news.com

'Mermaiding' provides community underwater escape

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - A group of mermaids have turned the pool at the Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach into a lagoon. They are part of the growing "mermaiding" community. "I describe mermaiding as a form of self-expression. Wearing a mermaid tail and being a fabulous mermaid...
fox13news.com

Alligator hogtied after wandering into Wendy's parking lot

SPRING HILL, Fla. - An alligator was trapped after wandering into the parking lot of a Hernando County Wendy's restaurant Wednesday. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the gator being wrangled and wrapped in tape after someone called to report the reptile was "loitering" in the parking lot located between Frontage Road and U.S. 19/Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High student accused of bringing loaded gun on campus, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough High School student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun on campus Wednesday afternoon, Tampa police said. The 15-year-old student, who is not being named because of their age, was found with a loaded 9mm firearm wrapped in a t-shirt inside their bag, according to the Tampa Police Department. The school resource officer at Hillsborough High was notified by an anonymous student.
fox13news.com

FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills

PALMETTO, Fla. - Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs. FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.
fox13news.com

Winter Haven police warn of chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."
fox13news.com

Pasco deputy arrested for stomping ex-girlfriend's cat to death, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A former Pasco Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for stomping his ex-girlfriend's cat to death, the Tampa Police Department said. Police said the deputy, Eric Harris, got into an argument on Aug. 21 with his then-girlfriend, who he recently moved into a Tampa apartment with. Harris was upset over his girlfriend's two cats defecating on the floor outside of their litter box and jumping onto the counters and furniture, according to Tampa police.
