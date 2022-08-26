Terra Mater Studios is based in a fin-de-siecle villa in Vienna, with centennial trees in the garden. The aim for the extension was to create an extension to the house, as a symbiosis from the elegant architecture with the wild nature of the trees. The facades of the wooden building are characterized by the search for a balance between openness and feeling of security. The pure wooden structure with its large windows fits in with this, as does the idea that the striking tendril structure will soon wrap the pavilion in a green dress.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 18 HOURS AGO