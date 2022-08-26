Read full article on original website
TA+A Design Graceful Floating Arcs for Sameura Tent Park
Sameura Tent Park – The soft, tent-like roof, made of standard-size curved laminated plywood, frames the majestic lake and mountains, and responds to the mountain range, creating an architecture that can cook at the campsite and act like an andon in the center of the vast field. Free from the architectural language of columns and beams, arcs float gracefully on the ground.
Architectural Pilgrimage: Why Every Design Enthusiast Should Visit Montréal
Architizer is thrilled to announce the winners of the 10th Annual A+Awards! Want to earn global recognition for your projects? Sign up to be notified when the 11th Annual A+Awards program launches. The buzzing city of Montréal is located in Canada’s francophone province of Québec and exudes an incredible spirit...
MJARC Architects Promotes Eco-Tourism and the Understanding of Local Culture at Vineyard Hotel
Vineyard Hotel – The Douro valley hotel intends to capture the essence of a place that aims to create an atmosphere of harmony between nature and people. All rooms have a clear view of the vineyard and Douro River. The programme includes reception, restaurant, spa with outdoor pool. In addition, the building functions as a winery, where guests experience the whole winemaking process, from grapes selection, crushing, fermentation and pressing, to barrel aging, blending, filtering and bottling. This project embraces this initiative that tourism must respect ecosystem promoting the understanding of local culture.
BREAKFAST Designs Robotic and Kinetic Art Sculpture Cedar Point Reeds
Cedar Point Reeds is a robotic, kinetic art sculpture that visualizes the real-time wind movements and energy production at the Cedar Point Wind Farm that resides east of Denver, CO. The sculpture responds in real-time as the wind changes speed and direction at the actual farm. In addition to this data visualization, the piece is also interactive. Up to 50 people can stand around the piece and watch as the Reeds gather in front of you and follow your movements. The sculpture was entirely conceived and engineered by BREAKFAST, an art studio based in Brooklyn.
New Museum of Razavi shrine // Marz design
The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, or simply the Razavi Shrine, is located in the center of Mashhad in northeastern Iran and consists of multiple interconnected mosques, museums, seminaries, a library and cemetery, all using central courtyard typology. The oldest building dates back to 1230 AD and has expanded to its current size of nearly one million square meters which makes it the largest mosque in the world that attracts over 30 million pilgrims every year.
BERGER + PARKKINEN Enrobe Terra Mater Studios with a Striking Layered Façade
Terra Mater Studios is based in a fin-de-siecle villa in Vienna, with centennial trees in the garden. The aim for the extension was to create an extension to the house, as a symbiosis from the elegant architecture with the wild nature of the trees. The facades of the wooden building are characterized by the search for a balance between openness and feeling of security. The pure wooden structure with its large windows fits in with this, as does the idea that the striking tendril structure will soon wrap the pavilion in a green dress.
Shenzhen Houhai Hongtu Innovation Plaza // Studio 21@CCDI Group
Shenzhen Houhai Hongtu Innovation Plaza was launched in 2013 and completed in 2021. The construction area of the project is 108,300 square meters and the building height is 262 meters. It is located in the core area of Houhai, Shenzhen, and stands next to the China Resources Headquarters. The design...
FSW Coffee // Phoebe Says Wow Architects Ltd. / PSW建築設計研究室
Text description provided by the architects. BackgroundCoffee industry has been in an unprecedented booming state locally and globally. This trending culture is supported by well-told stories and fascinating presentations from serving, graphics to spatial design. Simply a good cup of coffee is not enough for the retails to gain a margin given the competitive environment. Customers want ever fresh and diverse experiences while exploring shops.
adidas East Village Expansion // Studio O+A
Text description provided by the architects. When adidas organized a national design competition for an expansion of its North American Headquarters in Portland, Oregon, it invited interior designers, architects and landscape architects to enter as teams. Choosing Studio O+A, LEVER Architecture, and GGN, the sports giant established at the outset a culture of collaboration that proved to be an essential element of the project’s success.
Playing With (Architectural) Perspective: This Year’s One Photo Winner Dazzles With Disorientation
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. This year’s 2022 One Photo Challenge has...
The Number of Young People Choosing to Study Architecture is Rising
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. Architecture has always been regarded as a respected and sought-after profession. It is a challenging job that typically requires a good education, years of specialized study and an artistic eye. As a profession, architecture falls within that rare and remarkable category of a career choice that interweaves endless creativity and strict practicality in a wholly satisfying way.
