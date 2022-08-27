ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

B98.5

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
State
Maine State
City
Saco, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
GREENVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

BANGOR, Maine — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
Q106.5

Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine

I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation

(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’

This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
BANGOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’

He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Menhaden fishing season ends in Maine on Sunday

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced in a news release on Tuesday that the menhaden commercial fishery will be closing at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The department said in the release that commercial menhaden harvesters should have all their trip reports for the harvest...
MAINE STATE
