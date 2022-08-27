Read full article on original website
Weather Blog: Big cold front to bring 'unofficial' end to summer in Maine
MAINE, USA — People in Maine aren't used to feeling this level of humidity at the end of August. The map is showing red with tropical air being funneled into northern New England around a Bermuda high-pressure system. Nearly all of Maine is in the "soupy" air right now,...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Outside Edge | Visiting Maine's Hundred-Mile Wilderness
MAINE, USA — If you’re looking for remote locations, we’ve found it in the 100 mile wilderness. We tagged along with guide Baileigh Studer from the New England Outdoor Center to explore Gulf Hagas. “If anybody’s looking to get out of Baxter State Park and kind of...
Weather Blog: Gusty winds primary threat for Maine storms on Tuesday
MAINE, USA — A level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather is up for a part of inland Maine on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts northward into New England, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will fire up in Maine. From Coos County, New Hampshire, through the western...
Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Maine Things To Do | Camden Windjammer Festival, Ghostland, Eastport Salmon and Seafood Festival
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. When: Saturday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. & Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mid-Coast Kennel Club of Maine All-Breed Dog Shows. When: Saturday Sept. 3 & Sunday Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. SATURDAY,...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Maine blueberry farmer turns to irrigation after drought cuts yields in half
HOPE, Maine — After drought cut his farm's yields in half, a Maine farmer said he's turning to irrigation for his agricultural operations. Ron Howard is a seventh-generation farmer at Brodis Blueberries in Hope. He told NEWS CENTER Maine drought has impacted his farm for a number of years.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation
(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
A Reddit User Asks ‘Why Do Mainers Like To Back Into Parking Spots?’
This caught my attention because I find myself doing it all the time now. I live on a very busy street in Bangor, so when there is a huge snowstorm that happens overnight, there are many times I will wake up to find out that the city plow has come by SEVERAL times, and buried me even deeper into my driveway, which is no fun when you leave for work at 5 a.m.
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
Down East Magazine releases new issue titled 'Best of Maine'
MAINE, USA — The September edition of Down East Magazine is on store shelves everywhere and features an array of articles, including a collaborative effort between the Maine State Prison and local artists, photographs taken by Kosti Ruohomaa, and the "Best of Maine" list. Brian Kevin, the magazine's editor-in-chief,...
Maine Artemis 1 launch party didn’t let the scrub ruin their good time
BANGOR, Maine — A day that was supposed to be full of cheering, excitement, and hope was met with disappointment. NASA’s Artemis 1 was set to launch for its first unmanned test flight on Monday morning. A fuel leak and an engine problem forced NASA to keep the...
Store offering free supplies to Maine teachers opens for school year
PORTLAND, Maine — Inside a nondescript Portland warehouse, Ruth Libby settled in for another day’s work. Her body was exhausted, she smirked, and her brain was having trouble keeping her body going. "But, I love what I do," she said. Who could blame both her exhaustion and her...
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Menhaden fishing season ends in Maine on Sunday
MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced in a news release on Tuesday that the menhaden commercial fishery will be closing at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The department said in the release that commercial menhaden harvesters should have all their trip reports for the harvest...
