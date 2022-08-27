Read full article on original website
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Surgery on Shoulder Injury Delayed Due to Strep Throat
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s misfortunes this season know no end. The San Diego Padres said Tuesday the star shortstop is dealing with strep throat, which will delay his upcoming shoulder surgery. Tatis, who missed the start of this year because of a wrist injury, was ruled out for the remainder of...
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
Christian Yelich Jokes Brewers Won for Fan Who Was Subject of Viral Jumbotron Message
The Milwaukee Brewers scored four runs in the final two innings to cap off a dramatic 7-5 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Turns out, they had some extra motivation. During the game, there was a message on the scoreboard of American Family Field that read, "Mark—your friendship...
Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August
This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani: Handicapping the AL MVP Race Down the Stretch
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have played some good baseball over the last two nights, yet arguably more compelling has been the anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better contest between the American League's leading MVP contenders. First, there was reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani hitting a go-ahead home run for the Angels...
White Sox's Tony La Russa Won't Manage vs. Royals; Will Undergo Medical Testing
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will miss his team's home game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in advance of undergoing further medical testing Wednesday for an undisclosed issue. The White Sox released a statement on the matter and also announced that bench coach Miguel Cairo will...
Rays' Shane McClanahan Scratched From Start vs. Marlins With Shoulder Injury
The Tampa Bay Rays reportedly scratched ace Shane McClanahan from his Tuesday start against the Miami Marlins because of a shoulder concern, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Nightengale noted the southpaw will undergo further tests. Shawn Armstrong started in his place. The results of those tests on McClanahan could...
Dodgers' Trea Turner Commits to Play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will be among the stars representing the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Turner was an All-Star for the second time this season. Through 128 games, he's batting .308 with 18 home runs, a .483 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases. The...
Watch Xander Bogaerts rip a 113-mph grand slam in win vs. Twins
Bogaerts' homer traveled just 392 feet but was a rocket. Xander Bogaerts came up big with the bases loaded against the Twins on Wednesday, ripping a screaming liner over the left-field wall to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the third inning. The grand slam traveled just 392...
MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Cardinals, Mets Battle for Position Behind No. 1 Dodgers
We are now just six short weeks from the start of the 2022 MLB postseason, and there are still 15 teams within three games of claiming one of the 12 postseason spots that are up for grabs in the expanded playoff format. Everyone is still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller in Contract Talks That Would Make Him Highest-Paid TE
Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly held discussions about a new deal that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL at about $16 million per year, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. The average annual value would top San Francisco 49ers tight end George...
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' Progress Has Chicago 'Quietly Pretty Optimistic'
The Chicago Bears have long been searching for a franchise quarterback, and there is reportedly some belief within the organization that they have found one as Justin Fields enters his second season in the league. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Bears are quietly pretty optimistic about the...
Former Clippers Player Signs With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are signing this former LA Clippers player
