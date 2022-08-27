ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bleacher Report

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August

This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani: Handicapping the AL MVP Race Down the Stretch

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have played some good baseball over the last two nights, yet arguably more compelling has been the anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better contest between the American League's leading MVP contenders. First, there was reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani hitting a go-ahead home run for the Angels...
ANAHEIM, CA
Jon Heyman
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields' Progress Has Chicago 'Quietly Pretty Optimistic'

The Chicago Bears have long been searching for a franchise quarterback, and there is reportedly some belief within the organization that they have found one as Justin Fields enters his second season in the league. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "the Bears are quietly pretty optimistic about the...
CHICAGO, IL
#Fernando Tatis#Doping#Ped

