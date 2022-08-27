ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Fed up with RVs, residents use heavy planters to keep them out

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Frustrated and fed up, some Washington state residents are taking back their street — literally. Residents in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard have moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation, some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
SEATTLE, WA
2 Armed Suspects Rob Marijuana Shop

White Center, Seattle, WA: Two armed suspects robbed the Mr. O.G. Marijuana shop with workers present on Tuesday night, Aug. 30, in the 9800 block of 15th Avenue SW in the White Center neighborhood of Seattle. The workers at the store stated two men came in – one had an...
SEATTLE, WA
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
EVERETT, WA
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
Bystander in motorized wheelchair attacks Seattle firefighters on medical call

SEATTLE — As members of the Seattle Fire Department were treating a patient for a medical call, a bystander attempted to slam into them with his motorized wheelchair, KOMO News reported. The suspect, a double amputee, was reportedly combative and belligerent with law enforcement after firefighters requested police back-up,...
SEATTLE, WA
Suspected mail thief caught red-handed

SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
SEQUIM, WA
1 Killed, 1 Injured in North Seattle Shooting

North Seattle,WA: Seattle Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of two individuals that left one dead in North Seattle early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. A shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Way and Aurora Avenue. Responding officers found one person deceased on the...
SEATTLE, WA
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
Man found dead inside North Seattle home

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Licton Springs neighborhood Sunday night. At 10:26 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a home in the 12200 block of Aurora Avenue North for a possible overdose. Investigators said the 33-year-old victim...
SEATTLE, WA
Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community

This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
SEATTLE, WA
