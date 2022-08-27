GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You’re sure to feel like you’ve walked into a different world when you enter the new Energy and Environment Experience at the Great New York State Fair. The new addition to the Center of Progress building is drawing a large crowd so far this year as live trees and plants fill the room and moss scales the walls in this brand-new exhibit.

GEDDES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO