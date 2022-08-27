Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Several New York hunting seasons start soon
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced upcoming open seasons. For several species, hunting season in New York is just around the corner. The DEC announced that hunting season begins for squirrel and Canada goose on September 1, with early bear and antlerless deer seasons starting on September 10 in certain wildlife management units.
localsyr.com
Clear Path for Veterans Executive Director Alex Behm joins Bridge Street at the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Christie talk with the executive director of Clear Path for Veterans, Alex Behm. Behm talks about the program and the actions they take to help the veterans in 33 counties in New York State.
localsyr.com
Meet the trooper who coordinates the New York State Police vintage car exhibit
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People used to seeing state troopers in a regal stance with their Stetson hats might be surprised to see one out of uniform scrubbing a police cruiser — especially in a downpour. “If you were home washing your car in the rain, your...
localsyr.com
How are vendors fairing with attendance numbers below pre-pandemic?
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wednesday, August 31, marked Day 8 of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Attendance numbers are up from last year, but not where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. NewsChannel 9 checked in with 3 long-standing vendors about how business has been so far...
localsyr.com
Looking back at the history of the Fair
(WSYR-TV) — Morgan DuBois, a Homer resident, can trace his roots in Onondaga County back to the late 1700s. He joined Bridge Street on August 29 to discuss how his ancestors helped in the New York State Fair. DuBois also discusses what he loves about Central New York.
localsyr.com
Fate brought these two friends back together for a day at the NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was January 24, 2020, when then 7-year-old Dava and NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first met at Wegmans on Taft Road in Salina. It was a chance encounter. Mom and Dava were cashing out after a grocery run and Adrienne was there covering a new statewide plastic bag ban that was about to take effect.
localsyr.com
Meet one of the troopers conducting traffic outside State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Being focused on getting inside the New York State Fair, it’s easy for people to not notice the team of State Troopers on the outside making sure they get there safely. Trooper John Pukalo grew up going to the Erie County Fair, but hadn’t...
localsyr.com
Honoring men, women at NYS Fair for Law Enforcement Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair held Law Enforcement Day on Monday. In honor of the special day, any active or retired law enforcement officers could get into the state fair for free. Honoring our New York State Troopers for more than 100 years at...
localsyr.com
McMahon on White Pine: “Nothing has changed”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon wanted to assure Central New Yorkers, that White Pine in the Town of Clay is still in play as a site for chip production. “Nothing has changed,” said McMahon. “There’s been reports across the country about different decisions. None of...
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul speaks about new gun laws
NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — In preparation for new gun laws coming into effect for New York State on September 1, Governor Kathy Hochul held a public safety announcement in New York City Wednesday morning. During the briefing, Hochul was joined by several key NYC community members, such as...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Using your E-ZPass for NYS Fair parking
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. Yes, the Fair does accept E-ZPass Plus. It’s a free add-on to your E-ZPass. E-ZPass parking is available at the Orange and Brown lots. According to the New York State Fair website, your E-ZPass account must meet the following...
localsyr.com
GOP nominee for governor, Republican candidates for other races tour State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York Governor, visited the New York State Fair Tuesday. Zeldin used the opportunity to invite and promote Republicans running in other races in Central New York and around the state, including Alison Esposito running for Lieutenant Governor, Michael Henry running for State Comptroller and candidate for Attorney General Paul Rodriguez.
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
DEC needs witness’ help solving geese killing outside Van Buren sports bar
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation says his officers need help from eyewitnesses in the investigation of an SUV ramming into a flock of geese at Jammer’s Sports Bar and Little Jammer’s Ice Cream in Van Buren two weeks ago.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: A new Texas Roadhouse?
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! Today’s question takes us to Oswego. Someone sent an email to the Your Stories team asking: “I heard rumors about a Texas Roadhouse coming to Oswego. Is it true?”. It’s more than a delicious rumor — it’s the truth! The Oswego...
localsyr.com
New Energy and Environment Experience at NYS Fair is breathing life into sustainability
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You’re sure to feel like you’ve walked into a different world when you enter the new Energy and Environment Experience at the Great New York State Fair. The new addition to the Center of Progress building is drawing a large crowd so far this year as live trees and plants fill the room and moss scales the walls in this brand-new exhibit.
localsyr.com
8th Strongest woman in the world encouraging women at NYS Fair for ‘Women’s Day’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Celebrating women! The Great New York State Fair did just that on Wednesday for Women’s Day. In honor of the special day, fairgoers could stop by the Army Fitness Center to meet Gabriele Burgholzer. She’s the 8th strongest woman in the world!. Gabriele...
localsyr.com
Lane closures on West Genesee Street for Dig Once Work
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse will be closing lanes at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Van Rensselaer Street beginning Wednesday, August 31, at 1 p.m. The project is to install a new water main pipe and valves at the intersection. While work is underway, traffic...
localsyr.com
No states requiring student vaccinations this school year
(NewsNation) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required...
localsyr.com
Honoring men, women at Fire & Rescue Day at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From beef cattle to putting out fires. it was a busy day Tuesday at the Great New York State Fair with Fire and Rescue Day held all day at the fairgrounds. Any active or retired firefighters or EMS could get into The Great New York State Fair for free on Tuesday in honor of the special day.
