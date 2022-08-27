ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Women's Bean Project moves into new facility in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPebe_0hX9O2BC00

A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location.

The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive.

CBS

The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more.

Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

Aurora says no new grass, Colorado wants to help replace lawns — where’s Denver in all of this?

That’s the question being debated as the state and its cities explore how to get people to stop planting water-hungry turf. Lawns suck up precious water, a resource already in short supply. Drought, exacerbated by climate change, threatens the future of cities, suburbs and agriculture. So naturally, high-water-use lawns in the high plains desert are viewed as foolhardy landscaping making the water situation worse.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Points Has Soul Street, but Still No Common Consumption Area

In May 2021, Ryan Cobbins, the owner of Coffee at the Point, stood in front of a bright mural depicting famous Black residents of Denver as he spoke with optimism about creating the city's first common consumption area on a small strip of Clarkson Street between 26th Avenue and 28th Street in Five Points.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

E-bikes have been OK on trails in JeffCo, but not everyone likes it

More e-bikes are hitting Colorado trails, once exclusively used by mountain bikers. While sharing the trails has resulted in a number of conflicts, and instances of 'e-bike bullying,' others believe it's becoming more widely accepted -- or at least tolerated. As more cities and counties explore ways to balance both interests, one county appears to have found a way. "E-bikes are new and different and that is a threat, I can see that," said Mary Ann Bonnell, a park ranger with Jefferson County Open Space. "A lot of us tend to have a negative reaction to change and we all...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caffeine#Sense Of Community#Charity#Women S Bean Project#Santa Fe Drive
CBS Denver

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen retiring

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is retiring. Pazen will retire after a 28-year career with the Denver Police Department. His retirement will be effective Oct. 15."Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver Police Department, and over his nearly three decades in law enforcement, he has served the residents of our city at nearly every level of the department, including its highest rank, with integrity and a community-focused approach to policing," Mayor Hancock said in a statement. "I want to thank Chief Pazen for answering the call to serve, and for his leadership of our community's police department during...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado farmers feel the heat and local produce is suffering

At the table, and in the garden, this summer's heat is impacting Colorado plants. The next few weeks of high heat will make it hard for farmers working on their final harvests of summer, and they're already weathering the fallout from a hot and dry year. Flowers on a lettuce plant at one Denver urban farm are a sign that the lettuce is going to seed too early. It's a result of abnormally high heat this summer and it's having a negative impact on local farms."They are just going through their life cycle a little more quickly because of the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
secretdenver.com

After 4 Decades, This Old Western Style Drive-Inn In The Desert Has Reopened

You can watch silent era films to modern day hits. 3 hours outside of Denver and 15 miles north of Del Norte, Mark Falcone, an art collector and former chair of the Board of Directors at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, has taken on an experimental project hoping to bring more of that hipster revival to the San Luis Valley that’s already gotten its start in the past couple of years. The project: Take an old drive-in movie theater surrounded by the Great Dunes National Park that’s been out of operation for the past four decades and turn it into an arts and culture space called Frontier Drive-Inn. Movie screenings, performances, and collective gatherings will abound at Frontier, and what’s better, it will also operate as an inn, given there are lush yurts and hotel rooms on the premises.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?

If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver heading toward a new third place on list of all-time 90 degree days

A late summer heat wave is on the way to Colorado and places like Denver could see several days in a row with highs in the 90s. The typical high for late August and early September in the Mile High City is in the middle 80s.Denver has recorded 55 days with a high of 90 degree or higher so far this year. The current forecast calls for the potential to see 90 degree highs starting Tuesday and lasting through at least Labor Day.Along with the hot weather conditions will be mostly dry as the monsoon takes a break. To tie the current third place on the list of all-time 90 degree days in Denver we need 6 more days  where the high hits 90.The current forecast has that happening with the potential to see 7 or 8 days in a row.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy