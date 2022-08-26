ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council members seek citywide plan to combat street takeovers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September

LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Heat wave prompts Flex Alert; 7 firefighters injured fighting Castaic area fire; LA City Council seeks plan to combat street takeovers

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. High pressure will persist over the area, creating a prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds. Triple digit heat is expected for many valley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mayor Garcetti renews port partnership in Jakarta

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs 3,200 new COVID cases as hospital numbers appear to fall again

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bonin
spectrumnews1.com

Westfield Santa Anita mall sells for $538 million, the largest mall deal in the U.S. since 2018

ARCADIA, Calif. — In the largest mall transaction since 2018, the Westfield Santa Anita Mall has sold for more than half-a billion-dollars. Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold the nearly 1.5 million square foot mall in Arcadia for $538 million. URW did not disclose the buyer, saying only that it is an established commercial real estate investor.
ARCADIA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project

ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave

LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

600-acre Castaic brush fire forces evacuations, freeway closure

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 600 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La City Council#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Linus Realestate#Councilwoman Nithya Raman
spectrumnews1.com

Bass overtakes Caruso in new LA mayoral poll

On “LA Times Today,” Rep. Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in new LA mayoral poll. Also on the show, strippers organize with an actors’ union, and fraternities are disaffiliating from USC, prompting harsh warnings from the university. Crenshaw football has fallen on hard times, and a rebuilding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Van hits 2 pedestrians at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van hit a structure after striking the two people. Paramedics took one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. What You Need To Know. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county's overall virus-related death toll to 33,124. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; suspect sought

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
spectrumnews1.com

Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from heat

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Rebuilding the Crenshaw High School football team

Crenshaw High School football was once one of the top programs in Los Angeles. But the football team has fallen on hard times, and the challenge of rebuilding it has become an ongoing battle. LA Times prep sports reporter Luca Evans wrote about the many obstacles to overcome to help restore this once proud tradition. Evans joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy