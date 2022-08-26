Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA City Council members seek citywide plan to combat street takeovers
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles could have a citywide plan to address street takeovers, with five City Council members filing a motion Wednesday seeking reports and analysis for a multi-year work plan and funding strategy. In the last eight months, at least six people have died during or...
LA Council members delay Heather Hutt’s nomination for 10th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion...
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of...
Evening Briefing: Heat wave prompts Flex Alert; 7 firefighters injured fighting Castaic area fire; LA City Council seeks plan to combat street takeovers
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. High pressure will persist over the area, creating a prolonged period of very hot conditions with minimal coastal clouds. Triple digit heat is expected for many valley...
Mayor Garcetti renews port partnership in Jakarta
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a renewed commitment Wednesday for a pilot program between the Port of Los Angeles and Indonesia Port Corporation/Port of Jakarta on a port optimizer, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 to help increase the flow of goods between the two cities.
LA County could improve to ‘low’ COVID activity level in next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just weeks after moving from the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category to the "medium" rating thanks to falling hospitalization rates, Los Angeles County could soon graduate into the "low" category as case numbers continue to fall, the public health director said Tuesday. What You...
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID cases as hospital numbers appear to fall again
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
Westfield Santa Anita mall sells for $538 million, the largest mall deal in the U.S. since 2018
ARCADIA, Calif. — In the largest mall transaction since 2018, the Westfield Santa Anita Mall has sold for more than half-a billion-dollars. Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold the nearly 1.5 million square foot mall in Arcadia for $538 million. URW did not disclose the buyer, saying only that it is an established commercial real estate investor.
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
600-acre Castaic brush fire forces evacuations, freeway closure
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 600 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to...
Bass overtakes Caruso in new LA mayoral poll
On “LA Times Today,” Rep. Karen Bass overtakes Rick Caruso in new LA mayoral poll. Also on the show, strippers organize with an actors’ union, and fraternities are disaffiliating from USC, prompting harsh warnings from the university. Crenshaw football has fallen on hard times, and a rebuilding...
Van hits 2 pedestrians at LAX
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A van hit two pedestrians Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. on the lower level near Terminal 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The van hit a structure after striking the two people. Paramedics took one...
LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. What You Need To Know. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county's overall virus-related death toll to 33,124. The...
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; suspect sought
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
Cinecon Classic Film Festival finds new home at Hollywood Legion Theater
LOS ANGELES — The 58th edition of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival continues its celebration of rarely screened films from early silents to the Golden Age of Hollywood this year for the first time at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. The festival is a gathering place for...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from heat
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a...
Rebuilding the Crenshaw High School football team
Crenshaw High School football was once one of the top programs in Los Angeles. But the football team has fallen on hard times, and the challenge of rebuilding it has become an ongoing battle. LA Times prep sports reporter Luca Evans wrote about the many obstacles to overcome to help restore this once proud tradition. Evans joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
