LPD collecting water for Jackson residents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is collecting water for Jackson residents to help them during that city’s water crisis. You can drop off water donations in the lobby of the police headquarters anytime. Chief Tommy Cox hopes to get enough donations to make several trips to...
Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners needing space to grow may find what they are looking for at the Greenwood Plaza. The plaza is a commercial space that is in the process of being renovated. It will be located on Old Highway 11 in the Oak Grove area. Tony...
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale. Collecting water for Jackson. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
Guardianship clinic provides help in 13th Chancery Court District
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four people from across south central Mississippi recently received help with legal guardianships so that children can attend school and receive healthcare benefits. Six attorneys donated their time to reach out to residents living within the 13th Chancery Court District, including those in Covington, Jefferson...
Business owners meet to discuss MDOT 16th Avenue project
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners along 16th Avenue in Laurel met tonight to discuss how the Mississippi Department of Transportation could potentially affect businesses. Many business owners fear the thought of having to close due to this possibility. “We have business owners who have businesses on 16th Ave who...
Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
Sumrall residents seek change
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post. This is the second social media issue to come to light this month. The first involved the suspension of Sumrall police officer, Josh Gandy, for a social media post some residents called politically motivated.
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community is still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting when a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just so...
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. “I hereby recognize the 31 day of August as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker...
City of Hattiesburg announces keynote speaker for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg recently announced plans for its 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:40 a.m. on the front lawn of Hattiesburg Fire Department’s station #1. The Editor-At-Large for Mississippi Today, Marshall Ramsey, will give the keynote...
LMSA hosted active shooter drill Wednesday morning
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday morning, the Laurel School District hosted an active shooter drill at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. The Laurel Police Department and Emergency Operations took part in the drill, which took place at 8:15 a.m. In less than five minutes of the dispatch, 13...
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Hattiesburg man wanted in credit card fraud investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active warrant for a man wanted in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. According to HPD, 22-year-old Daylan Bolton, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on an active warrant for one count of credit card fraud. This involves a case where a...
Hub City women in business share their recipes for success
The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. An “SBDC-Lite” satellite office just opened at the MCDP offices at 412 Courthouse Square. Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. The...
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone on Wednesday when the 300 “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers. According to the sheriff’s department, the 300 arrest was Christopher Gipson, 41,...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
Missing teenager from Jones County found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County has announced that a teenager that was reported missing has been found safe. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera has been located in the Johnson community and is safe. According to JCSD, Barrera is described...
