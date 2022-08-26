Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
NEW YORK ISLANDERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about three weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN RE-SIGN FORMER HABS PROSPECT CALE FLEURY
The Seattle Kraken have signed their last remaining restricted free agent. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with defenceman Cale Fleury. "Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte," said...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Cassidy reacts to DeBrusk rescinding his Bruins trade request
The Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6. About a month later, reports surfaced that winger Jake DeBrusk had rescinded his trade request. B's general manager Don Sweeney confirmed it July 6, just prior to the 2022 NHL Draft. Did Cassidy's departure cause DeBrusk to change his...
markerzone.com
NIAGARA ICEDOGS 4TH OVERALL PICK WILL NOT REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP
As of today, the Niagara IceDogs organization is in disarray. Months back, documents leaked outlining a toxic culture within the organization from the top all the way down. After finishing near the bottom of the OHL standings in 2021-22, the IceDogs selected D Sam Dickinson of the Toronto Marlboros, but reports indicate Dickinson will not report to camp, adding to the IceDogs' problems.
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
markerzone.com
KINGS AMONG POSSIBLE SUITORS FOR JAKOB CHYCHRUN
Arguably the player with the most trade rumors heading into the offseason was Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Yet, he still has not been moved away from Arizona. Here are some of the teams that could be interested in trading for the young defenseman. Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks could be an...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
markerzone.com
NIC AUBE-KUBEL GETS THE STANLEY CUP TATTOOED ON HIS LEG, DENT INCLUDED
After dropping the Stanley Cup during the team photo, Nic Aube-Kubel enshrined the dent he left on sport's greatest trophy forever on his thigh:. He wasn't the only one to Gronk-spike the Cup, as D Kurtis MacDermid took a tumble with it as well. If you look at the base of it, you'll see the dent Aube-Kubel left after dropping the Cup. The Devil is in the details, after all.
markerzone.com
WILD INK FREE AGENT FORWARD SAM STEEL TO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $850,000 with unrestricted free agent forward Sam Steel. Steel, 24, was not issued a qualifying offer from the Anaheim Ducks prior to the July 11th deadline and became an unrestricted free agent two days later. With Mason McTavish likely to play full-time in the NHL next season, along with the signing of Ryan Strome on the opening day of free agency, there wasn't any room at the center position for Steel to return.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS SIGN 2022 SECOND ROUND PICK CALLE ODELIUS TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT, LOAN HIM TO SWEDISH CLUB
The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with one of their top prospects, Calle Odelius. In addition to signing the 18-year-old, the Islanders have loaned Odelius to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The Nykvarn (Sweden) native was described...
markerzone.com
WE NOW KNOW WHY STARS RFAS JASON ROBERTSON AND JAKE OETTINGER ARE WITHOUT CONTRACTS
It has been a crazy offseason so far, with all sorts of unexpected transactions. Big names have been moved, and the biggest trade of the century went down no more than a month ago. Amidst all the mayhem, many of our lingering questions have been answered. The biggest remaining question of the offseason is:
markerzone.com
LEON DRAISAITL VISITS FORMER YOUTH TEAM AMIDST NHL MEDIA TOUR
Leon Draisaitl is the pride of German hockey right now. The 2x 50-goal scorer and 3x 100-point scorer has dominated the NHL since his ascension in 2015-16. The product of Cologne is a pioneer for a new wave of German hockey players, and he spoke on the latest rendition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, taking immense pride in his home country and the improvements they have made to their international men's hockey program.
markerzone.com
EICHEL SAYS INJURIES AFFECTED HIM LAST SEASON, WON'T USE IT AS AN EXCUSE
The last year and a bit was difficult for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. After a stand off between the Sabres and Eichel over a disagreement about a surgery he wanted, the 25-year-old was traded to Vegas and underwent neck surgery roughly a week after the deal. Eichel was...
markerzone.com
LEE STEMPNIAK NAMED COYOTES DIRECTOR OF PLAYER DEVELOPMENT
The Arizona Coyotes announced on Monday morning that former NHLer Lee Stempniak will be the organization's new director of player development. «We are very pleased to name Lee as our new director of player development,» said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. «Lee was a hard-working player who had a very good career. He understands what it takes to get to the NHL and we are confident that he will do an excellent job developing our players.»
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL LOOKING FORWARD TO CHANCE AT NHL RETURN WITH FLORIDA
After not playing in the NHL since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will look to make a return with the Florida Panthers. Earlier this summer, the Panthers signed Staal to a professional tryout contract, meaning he'll attend training camp and play in pre-season games with the hope of earning an NHL deal.
markerzone.com
EX-FLAMES FIRST ROUNDER MORGAN KLIMCHUK RETIRES FROM HOCKEY AT 27
After not playing for the last two seasons, it appears that the career of former Calgary Flames first rounder Morgan Klimchuk is over. On the weekend, the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League announced that Klimchuk has been hired as one of their new assistant coaches for the 2022-23 campaign.
markerzone.com
EA SPORTS DROPS OFFICIAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER FOR NHL 23
EA Sports' latest installment in the NHL series is slated to drop in mid-October, and on Tuesday they released the gameplay trailer teasing new features being added to the game. Some of the new features being added to the game include last chance puck movement, which has enhanced gameplay for...
