KPBS
Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southern California
Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings kicking in or continuing Wednesday in parts of San Diego County. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an...
KPBS
Hot spell to bring week's worth of 'excessive' heat to San Diego area
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for all of Southern California, starting Tuesday. Temperatures could be as high as 15 degrees above normal, and KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the hot and humid weather is expected to last for days. August will end on a high...
KPBS
Scripps study outlines California cliffs at highest risk for collapse
A recent study form the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies the areas of California's coastline that are most at risk for erosion and collapse. San Diego is no stranger to discussion surrounding the dangers of erosion. A 2019 bluff collapse in Encinitas caused the death of three beach goers. And...
KPBS
San Diego Unified schools are back in session
California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
KPBS
After-school care lacking in California's ambitious expansion of transitional kindergarten
Sara LaPietra and her husband Vince thought they’d won the childcare equivalent of the lottery. Their four-year-old son Teddy got a spot in their local school’s transitional kindergarten, or TK, class. That meant they could stop paying $2,000 a month for his preschool, and the speech and occupational...
