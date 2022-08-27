ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

Mercury soars as late-summer heat wave bakes southern California

Southern California will continue to bake under sweltering conditions that are expected to stretch through the Labor Day weekend — with excessive heat warnings kicking in or continuing Wednesday in parts of San Diego County. The protracted heat wave began pushing up temperatures Tuesday, marking the onset of an...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Scripps study outlines California cliffs at highest risk for collapse

A recent study form the Scripps Institution of Oceanography identifies the areas of California's coastline that are most at risk for erosion and collapse. San Diego is no stranger to discussion surrounding the dangers of erosion. A 2019 bluff collapse in Encinitas caused the death of three beach goers. And...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Unified schools are back in session

California’s second largest school district, San Diego Unified, welcomed students for what may be the most normal school year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Then, one of the three former SDSU football players accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, was released by his current NFL team on Saturday. The other two are no longer on the SDSU roster. And, this fall, thousands of young new students are attending school for the first time. But according to county data, very few of them have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And, as California embarks on a massive expansion of transitional kindergarten, space in after school programs for the newest students is becoming a big problem. Next, its been one year since 13 service members died along with more than a hundred Afghans when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport. We bring you a story about how the Marines rescued a group of young female Afghan skateboarders. And, a new book offers Afghan perspectives on America’s longest war.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Beaches#Rip Currents#Labor Day#San Diego

Comments / 0

Community Policy