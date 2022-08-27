Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Adam Pearson gives ‘sarcastic’ apology to Celebrity MasterChef viewers
Celebrity MasterChef contestant Adam Pearson gave a “sarcastic” apology after he was eliminated from the competition on Tuesday, 30 August.Pearson, a disability advocate who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type I at five years old, posted a video where he apologised to fans after the chicken in his jambalaya failed to impress judges.“I know. I’m sorry, I know. You don’t have to tweet me, you don’t have to tell me, you don’t have to call me – I know,” he said.The 37-year-old later tweeted to clarify that he was being sarcastic.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’The Rings of Power: Stars arrive for London premiere of new Lord Of The Rings seriesJoe Rogan calls Jen Psaki a ‘propagandist’ in review of White House press secretaries
