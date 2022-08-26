Read full article on original website
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
earnthenecklace.com
Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?
Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
news3lv.com
Man listed in Nevada's 'black book' arrested for entering Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man listed on Nevada's so-called "black book," a list of people banned from the state's gaming establishments, was arrested after he was spotted inside a Las Vegas Strip casino Monday, according to gaming regulators. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booked Tasia McDonald Musa, 40, around...
2news.com
NSHE Board of Regents to Consider Renaming Nevada State College
The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will consider renaming Nevada State from “College” to “University” during its quarterly meeting on September 8-9. Nevada State is asking the Board to accept a renaming of the school to Nevada State University as an effort to...
Nevada woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for Elder Fraud
A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison today for committing financial fraud against the elderly.
2news.com
University of Nevada Allows Bird Scooters on Campus
Bird scooters are now allowed on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The University says the e-scooters are being allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno. The e-scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests,” which have...
Plane crashed as Las Vegas man was scattering his father’s ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
2news.com
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer
Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal – although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested by Las Vegas police after allegedly entering casino while in ‘Black Book’
NDOT says it's planning for surge in population and drivers into 2040. Heated debate in Henderson: Should a road extension to Nevada State College be built?. Back in May, Clark County Department of Family Services said the need for foster families in the Las Vegas area was urgent. Three months later, it is still experiencing a dire need for foster parents.
Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem
Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
