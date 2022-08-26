ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Chen has become one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from KTNV 13 Action News. Jeremy Chen announced that he is leaving KTNV-TV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going and if he is leaving Nevada. They hope to see him on broadcast television soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.
NSHE Board of Regents to Consider Renaming Nevada State College

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will consider renaming Nevada State from “College” to “University” during its quarterly meeting on September 8-9. Nevada State is asking the Board to accept a renaming of the school to Nevada State University as an effort to...
University of Nevada Allows Bird Scooters on Campus

Bird scooters are now allowed on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The University says the e-scooters are being allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno. The e-scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests,” which have...
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Nevada

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
What is Burning Man and what is the purpose? A primer

Tens of thousands of people head to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert each summer in search of inspiring art, communal living, hedonism and more. The event is an annual bacchanal –  although Burning Man in its official form went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of Burning Man’s popularity and...
Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem

Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
