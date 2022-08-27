ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen Police arrest aggravated assault suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers have arrested a man accused of aggravated assault and several outstanding warrants. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilmer Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on June 3 in reference to an armed man. Officers were told the man pointed a handgun at the victim, and accused the victim of theft. The suspect left before police arrived.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Elderly man dead in Temple hit-and-run

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in Temple. Temple Police said around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found...
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Additional arrests made in murder probe

Two Gatesville residents – Betsy Ayers Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers – have been arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero. Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Wanted Waco man captured by U.S. Marshals

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended. The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of breaking into home, beating family member

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton man is in jail after investigators say he entered a home with a gun and beat a woman inside. According to an arrest affidavit, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to an assault in progress at 120 Grace Road. Deputies were advised that a man – identified as 36-year-old Jerome Lasalle Wilson, Jr. – had a gun and was repeatedly striking a woman. Several others were screaming for Wilson to “get off of her.”
BELTON, TX
#Attempted Murder#Veteran#Violent Crime#Moody Police
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle collision

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Belton. City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said that at approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Belton Police Department responded to the collision – which happened in the 3300 block of Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a silver dump truck.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week. Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20. Police also shared...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Truck causes property damage at Valley Mills Elementary

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver has caused some property damage at Valley Mills Elementary School. The Valley Mills Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of the truck pictured below backed into the guard railing at the school. The department says the...
VALLEY MILLS, TX
fox44news.com

Two injured in possible drunk driving crash

BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in jail and another adult and a toddler are in the hospital after a weekend crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX 44 News that Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 at approximately 6:50 a.m. Sunday, near Mile Marker #338 in Bellmead. A Ford F-150 traveling northbound crashed into the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer – partially ejecting an unrestrained adult and unrestrained child in the vehicle’s passenger seats.
BELLMEAD, TX

