Killeen Police arrest aggravated assault suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers have arrested a man accused of aggravated assault and several outstanding warrants. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilmer Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on June 3 in reference to an armed man. Officers were told the man pointed a handgun at the victim, and accused the victim of theft. The suspect left before police arrived.
Elderly man dead in Temple hit-and-run
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is dead after an early morning hit-and-run in Temple. Temple Police said around 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found...
Additional arrests made in murder probe
Two Gatesville residents – Betsy Ayers Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers – have been arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero. Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence. She remains in...
VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera footage depicting the end of a multi-county chase that ended with a woman dead and police killing the driver. The chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
Wanted Waco man captured by U.S. Marshals
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A wanted man who fled from Lorena Police during a traffic stop has been apprehended. The Lorena Police Department said on Tuesday that 20-year-old Teyquun Payne, of Waco, fled from a traffic stop on August 20. At that time, Payne was seen running through a field eastbound – between S. Old Temple Rd. and Callan Ranch Road. Police say another person was detained, and officers found a handgun.
Elderly man killed after fatal hit-and-run: Temple police
An elderly man is dead after being fatally struck by a pickup truck in Temple, police said.
Man accused of breaking into home, beating family member
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Belton man is in jail after investigators say he entered a home with a gun and beat a woman inside. According to an arrest affidavit, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday to an assault in progress at 120 Grace Road. Deputies were advised that a man – identified as 36-year-old Jerome Lasalle Wilson, Jr. – had a gun and was repeatedly striking a woman. Several others were screaming for Wilson to “get off of her.”
Police: 1 dead after fiery two-vehicle crash in Belton
A victim is dead after a fiery two-vehicle collision this Tuesday in Belton, police said.
‘Snakebit’: District Attorney dismisses felony case against Waco man charged with selling fake electronic goods
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony case mid-trial Tuesday after it was discovered that the Sheriff’s Office failed to submit updated offense reports to the DA’s office, which, in turn, should have been turned over to the defense. Prosecutor Kristi...
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
One dead, one hospitalized in two-vehicle collision
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Belton. City of Belton Public Information Officer Paul Romer said that at approximately 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, the Belton Police Department responded to the collision – which happened in the 3300 block of Lake Road. The vehicles involved were a maroon Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a silver dump truck.
Temple Buc-ees theft suspect sought
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for a man they say stole from Buc-ees last week. Police shared photos on their social media accounts of the man they believe stole items at the Buc-ees located on North General Bruce Drive on Aug. 20. Police also shared...
Truck causes property damage at Valley Mills Elementary
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver has caused some property damage at Valley Mills Elementary School. The Valley Mills Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver of the truck pictured below backed into the guard railing at the school. The department says the...
Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say
An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police. Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to...
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
Two injured in possible drunk driving crash
BELLMEAD, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in jail and another adult and a toddler are in the hospital after a weekend crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX 44 News that Troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 35 at approximately 6:50 a.m. Sunday, near Mile Marker #338 in Bellmead. A Ford F-150 traveling northbound crashed into the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer – partially ejecting an unrestrained adult and unrestrained child in the vehicle’s passenger seats.
High-speed chase on I-35 in Central Texas ends with two dead in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Officers were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound on...
