ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family

People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
MIX 106

Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour

Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Idahoans
MIX 106

6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho

Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters

Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs

Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record

Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Golf Course Ranks as One of the Best in the Country

Idaho is home to some of the country's best outdoor experiences, including golfing!. Personally, I would have never guessed that, but I’m not surprised — Idaho's the best. I'm not biased or anything... Stadium Talk made a list of the Best U.S. Golf Courses by State… so which...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Watch: What Happens When a Coyote Sneaks up on Baby Bear North of Idaho?

It has been well stated, that when you visit national parks, you are in the home of the creatures that live there, and not the other way around. It is not a zoo that you go to and feed the animals or try to pet. These are wild animals that are very dangerous and will attack when provoked or they feel threatened. It is also well stated, to keep your cameras handy, because there are times when you witness amazing encounters, such as a bison stampede, a moose chasing a bear, or even a baby bison getting a case of the zoomies. While there are amazing occurrences in nature with animals, and also some dangerous ones, we continue to enjoy watching these animals and exploring these parks. We are not the only ones, that can often get too close to these animals, as one video caught, sometimes the animals in these national parks can get too close to each other.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining

We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings

Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy