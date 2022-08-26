Read full article on original website
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
Idaho Television Station Raises Minimum Wage to $18 an Hour
Unless you're a millionaire or retired, can you ever have enough money? Then again, with the current state of the economy struggling with inflation, perhaps we all need more money. The current minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25 an hour. However, one Idaho television station will raise its starting wage to $18 an hour.
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
At Least 14 Fires Burning In Idaho, One As Large As 100 Thousand Acres
There are some pretty substantial fires burning in Idaho right now. Some have very little containment or control. Others are expected to burn well into October. The Moose Fire is nearly 100 thousand acres. At Least 14 Fires Burning In Idaho. According to the Idaho Fire Map that gets updated...
Did You Know Idaho Has Beaches? Here are 7 of the Best Ones!
Sure, we don’t have oceans here in Idaho, but did you know we have some of the most amazing beaches?. And if you didn't know... there are even a bunch of awesome islands in Idaho, too. But today is National Beach Day, so of course we’ve gotta highlight the...
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
6 Reasons Everyone Wants to Move to Idaho
Idaho's curvaceous contours, magical mountains, and bright blue alpine lakes make it a must-see for American outdoor enthusiasts. Conservationists, on the other hand, appreciate the Gem State for its phenomenal wildlife presence and biodiversity. For some, all it takes is one visit for an intrepid tourist to transform into a...
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters
Idaho Ranks Top 5 States for Most Registered Hunters. We know Idaho’s a hunting state... but did you know it was THIS much of a hunting state?. Stacker recently compiled a list of the states with the most registered hunters, and according to their list, Idaho is ranked #5!
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Idaho Golf Course Ranks as One of the Best in the Country
Idaho is home to some of the country's best outdoor experiences, including golfing!. Personally, I would have never guessed that, but I’m not surprised — Idaho's the best. I'm not biased or anything... Stadium Talk made a list of the Best U.S. Golf Courses by State… so which...
Idaho Firefighters Ask Drone Owners To Stay Away From Fires
Every summer, residents in Boise are forced to deal with one of the most annoying things ever: air pollution from forest fires. Obviously dealing with some smokey air is far less of a problem than many might be facing due to fires, but either way, it isn't nice. States like...
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Watch: What Happens When a Coyote Sneaks up on Baby Bear North of Idaho?
It has been well stated, that when you visit national parks, you are in the home of the creatures that live there, and not the other way around. It is not a zoo that you go to and feed the animals or try to pet. These are wild animals that are very dangerous and will attack when provoked or they feel threatened. It is also well stated, to keep your cameras handy, because there are times when you witness amazing encounters, such as a bison stampede, a moose chasing a bear, or even a baby bison getting a case of the zoomies. While there are amazing occurrences in nature with animals, and also some dangerous ones, we continue to enjoy watching these animals and exploring these parks. We are not the only ones, that can often get too close to these animals, as one video caught, sometimes the animals in these national parks can get too close to each other.
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
Idaho’s Ultimate Forbidden Love Story Now Lingers with Hauntings
Oh yes forbidden love. Although it has been done time and time again in various stories, versions and even different characters, the most well known is iconic Romeo and Juliet. Two people who love each other but because of what they are born into are not allowed to ever be together. It leads them both to their own endings. There is a Romeo and Juliet story based right here in Idaho. This forbidden Idaho couple never seemed to 'pass over' all the way and are still said to haunt where they met their end together.
