Before the stifling heat of a mid-August day materialized, Darren Helm sat out in the backyard patio of his Bloomfield Hills home and took in the rays of the still Michigan morning as he carefully examined the purposeful inscriptions covering the Stanley Cup. Engrossed in its detail, Helm steadily rotated the base of the historic 35-pound trophy as he explored the names - of players he looked up to like Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic and Mike Modano - and respective teams who have been fortunate enough to, at one point in time, also claim the coveted trophy as their own.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO