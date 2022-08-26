Read full article on original website
IGOR LARIONOV SIGNS HIS SON TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT IN FIRST SEASON AS KHL HEAD COACH
Igor Larionov, aka 'The Professor,' has signed his son, Igor Larionov II, to a KHL contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, per championat.com. The elder Larionov won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings ('97, '98, '02) during his NHL career, which spanned 14 seasons with five NHL teams (VAN, SJS, DET, FLA, NJD). He has since held an executive role with CSKA St. Petersburg, and he has held the head coaching position for the Russian U20 program since 2020 before accepting a job for Torpedo of the KHL.
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
KINGS AMONG POSSIBLE SUITORS FOR JAKOB CHYCHRUN
Arguably the player with the most trade rumors heading into the offseason was Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Yet, he still has not been moved away from Arizona. Here are some of the teams that could be interested in trading for the young defenseman. Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks could be an...
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
Cassidy reacts to DeBrusk rescinding his Bruins trade request
The Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6. About a month later, reports surfaced that winger Jake DeBrusk had rescinded his trade request. B's general manager Don Sweeney confirmed it July 6, just prior to the 2022 NHL Draft. Did Cassidy's departure cause DeBrusk to change his...
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL・
SUZUKI THINKS MONTREAL WILL PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG DURING THE 2022-23 SEASON
Last year was the worst season in the 112-year history of the Montreal Canadiens. They ended the campaign with a 22-49-11 record, which had them dead-last in the NHL standings. The Canadiens set a team record for least wins (22), most regulation losses (49) and least points (55) in a single season.
LEON DRAISAITL VISITS FORMER YOUTH TEAM AMIDST NHL MEDIA TOUR
Leon Draisaitl is the pride of German hockey right now. The 2x 50-goal scorer and 3x 100-point scorer has dominated the NHL since his ascension in 2015-16. The product of Cologne is a pioneer for a new wave of German hockey players, and he spoke on the latest rendition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, taking immense pride in his home country and the improvements they have made to their international men's hockey program.
PENGUINS SIGN HEAD COACH MIKE SULLIVAN TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with Head Coach Mike Sullivan. The extension will kick in ahead of the 2023-24 season and run through the 2026-27 campaign. "Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and...
Darren Helm's Day with the Stanley Cup
Before the stifling heat of a mid-August day materialized, Darren Helm sat out in the backyard patio of his Bloomfield Hills home and took in the rays of the still Michigan morning as he carefully examined the purposeful inscriptions covering the Stanley Cup. Engrossed in its detail, Helm steadily rotated the base of the historic 35-pound trophy as he explored the names - of players he looked up to like Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic and Mike Modano - and respective teams who have been fortunate enough to, at one point in time, also claim the coveted trophy as their own.
NEW YORK RANGERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about three weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as...
ISLANDERS SIGN 2022 SECOND ROUND PICK CALLE ODELIUS TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT, LOAN HIM TO SWEDISH CLUB
The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with one of their top prospects, Calle Odelius. In addition to signing the 18-year-old, the Islanders have loaned Odelius to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. The Nykvarn (Sweden) native was described...
BUFFALO SABRES RE-SIGN TOP GOALTENDING PROSPECT TO TWO-YEAR BRIDGE DEAL
The Buffalo Sabres PR Team announced today the team has signed G Ukko-Pekka Luukonen to a two-year contract extension worth $837,000 per year. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen has appeared in 13 games and has a .908 SV% with a .913 GAA. In 2021-22, he managed a .917 SV%, which would have been tied for eighth in the NHL. That is not nothing. Just 23 years old, the next couple of years of UPL's development will be crucial, as goalies take the longest to develop. Most don't reach their prime until age 26.
EICHEL SAYS INJURIES AFFECTED HIM LAST SEASON, WON'T USE IT AS AN EXCUSE
The last year and a bit was difficult for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. After a stand off between the Sabres and Eichel over a disagreement about a surgery he wanted, the 25-year-old was traded to Vegas and underwent neck surgery roughly a week after the deal. Eichel was...
CALE MAKAR BELIEVES THE AVALANCHE CAN WIN BACK-TO-BACK STANLEY CUPS
Back in June, the Colorado Avalanche finally reached the summit, winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 2001. Colorado's core remains in place, despite the departures of Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Darcy Kuemper. Nearly a week before they lost Kuemper in free agency, the Avalanche went out and acquired Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. So in between the pipes, they have it figured it out, for the most part, but losing a player like Nazem Kadri is going to sting.
NIC AUBE-KUBEL GETS THE STANLEY CUP TATTOOED ON HIS LEG, DENT INCLUDED
After dropping the Stanley Cup during the team photo, Nic Aube-Kubel enshrined the dent he left on sport's greatest trophy forever on his thigh:. He wasn't the only one to Gronk-spike the Cup, as D Kurtis MacDermid took a tumble with it as well. If you look at the base of it, you'll see the dent Aube-Kubel left after dropping the Cup. The Devil is in the details, after all.
EA SPORTS DROPS OFFICIAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER FOR NHL 23
EA Sports' latest installment in the NHL series is slated to drop in mid-October, and on Tuesday they released the gameplay trailer teasing new features being added to the game. Some of the new features being added to the game include last chance puck movement, which has enhanced gameplay for...
LONDON KNIGHTS ACQUIRE NIAGARA'S 4TH OVERALL PICK WHO REFUSED TO REPORT TO CAMP
Anyone who follows Canadian junior hockey knows that the London Knights are the New York Yankees of the CHL. They flex their giant purse and prestige to swallow up all the high-end talent they possibly can. The Knights were suspected only a few years back of paying players under the...
