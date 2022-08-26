Read full article on original website
Jack Eichel confronts reality of 2021-22 season with major truth bomb
The 2021-22 NHL season was a tumultuous one for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. Before arriving in Sin City, Eichel had a falling out with his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, mainly over how his neck injury should be handled. The two sides would eventually part ways with the Sabres trading Jack Eichel to […] The post Jack Eichel confronts reality of 2021-22 season with major truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGOR LARIONOV SIGNS HIS SON TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT IN FIRST SEASON AS KHL HEAD COACH
Igor Larionov, aka 'The Professor,' has signed his son, Igor Larionov II, to a KHL contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, per championat.com. The elder Larionov won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings ('97, '98, '02) during his NHL career, which spanned 14 seasons with five NHL teams (VAN, SJS, DET, FLA, NJD). He has since held an executive role with CSKA St. Petersburg, and he has held the head coaching position for the Russian U20 program since 2020 before accepting a job for Torpedo of the KHL.
MEMBER OF FAMED 'RUSSIAN FIVE' SUGGESTS LAWSUIT TO GET RUSSIA BACK AT INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS
An ex-Detroit Red Wing and member of the NHL's 'Russian Five' in the 90s has had enough of the ban on Russia at international tournaments hosted by the International Ice Hockey Federation. In a recent interview, Viacheslav Fetisov said a lawsuit may be the answer to force a decision. "The...
FORMER NHLER PETER HOLLAND ENDS CAREER OF FREDRIK STYRMAN
Peter Holland, a former first-round pick (15th overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, has ended a hockey career in Sweden. In November of 2021, Holland was playing in the SHL when he grabbed opponent Fredrik Styrman during a scrum around the net. Styrman still had his stick in his hands when Holland hit him square in the face with a hard uppercut. Here's video of the incident.
TRADE ALERT: MINNESOTA WILD TRADE D DMITRY KULIKOV FOR FUTURE CONSIDERATIONS
The Minnesota Wild have announced that they have traded Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Frank Seravalli had the scoop first:. Kulikov played one season for the Wild, posting a +23 rating with 24 points. The Russian blue liner carries a cap hit of $2.25 million, which is apparently too rich for Wild GM Bill Guerin, who is going to be bootstrapped to Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's combined $12+ million over the next three years.
NIAGARA ICEDOGS 4TH OVERALL PICK WILL NOT REPORT TO TRAINING CAMP
As of today, the Niagara IceDogs organization is in disarray. Months back, documents leaked outlining a toxic culture within the organization from the top all the way down. After finishing near the bottom of the OHL standings in 2021-22, the IceDogs selected D Sam Dickinson of the Toronto Marlboros, but reports indicate Dickinson will not report to camp, adding to the IceDogs' problems.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about three weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as...
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ACQUIRE GOALTENDER FROM SAN JOSE SHARKS
The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired G Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick in 2024:. Not long ago, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon assured us that he would be heading into the season with the trio of Laurent Brossoit (currently on IR), Logan Thompson and Michael Hutchinson, which precisely zero people believed to be the truth.
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
KRAKEN RE-SIGN FORMER HABS PROSPECT CALE FLEURY
The Seattle Kraken have signed their last remaining restricted free agent. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 with defenceman Cale Fleury. "Cale took another step in his development last year, specifically with his offensive game while playing for Charlotte," said...
SWEDISH KHL PLAYERS WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE FOR NATIONAL TEAM, FEDERATION DECLARES
Svenska Ishockeyförbundet or the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation declared today that any Swedish born players who play in the Russian KHL for the upcoming season will not be eligible for the Swedish National team selection. The announcement maintain's consistent global messaging against the Russian government's decision to invade Ukraine, igniting a devastating conflict which has sent ripples across the geopolitical and economic landscapes.
WILD INK FREE AGENT FORWARD SAM STEEL TO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23 SEASON
The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $850,000 with unrestricted free agent forward Sam Steel. Steel, 24, was not issued a qualifying offer from the Anaheim Ducks prior to the July 11th deadline and became an unrestricted free agent two days later. With Mason McTavish likely to play full-time in the NHL next season, along with the signing of Ryan Strome on the opening day of free agency, there wasn't any room at the center position for Steel to return.
MONTREAL CANADIENS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU OPENS UP ABOUT SURPRISING NATURE OF TRADE TO CALGARY
The trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida shocked the hockey world. At the time, rumors were swirling around the then-Flame and no one knew where he was heading. The instant the trade was reported, the hockey world's collective jaw went through the floor. By the sound of it, Jonathan Huberdeau's reaction wasn't too dissimilar.
BUFFALO SABRES RE-SIGN TOP GOALTENDING PROSPECT TO TWO-YEAR BRIDGE DEAL
The Buffalo Sabres PR Team announced today the team has signed G Ukko-Pekka Luukonen to a two-year contract extension worth $837,000 per year. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen has appeared in 13 games and has a .908 SV% with a .913 GAA. In 2021-22, he managed a .917 SV%, which would have been tied for eighth in the NHL. That is not nothing. Just 23 years old, the next couple of years of UPL's development will be crucial, as goalies take the longest to develop. Most don't reach their prime until age 26.
NIC AUBE-KUBEL GETS THE STANLEY CUP TATTOOED ON HIS LEG, DENT INCLUDED
After dropping the Stanley Cup during the team photo, Nic Aube-Kubel enshrined the dent he left on sport's greatest trophy forever on his thigh:. He wasn't the only one to Gronk-spike the Cup, as D Kurtis MacDermid took a tumble with it as well. If you look at the base of it, you'll see the dent Aube-Kubel left after dropping the Cup. The Devil is in the details, after all.
EICHEL SAYS INJURIES AFFECTED HIM LAST SEASON, WON'T USE IT AS AN EXCUSE
The last year and a bit was difficult for Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel. After a stand off between the Sabres and Eichel over a disagreement about a surgery he wanted, the 25-year-old was traded to Vegas and underwent neck surgery roughly a week after the deal. Eichel was...
LEON DRAISAITL VISITS FORMER YOUTH TEAM AMIDST NHL MEDIA TOUR
Leon Draisaitl is the pride of German hockey right now. The 2x 50-goal scorer and 3x 100-point scorer has dominated the NHL since his ascension in 2015-16. The product of Cologne is a pioneer for a new wave of German hockey players, and he spoke on the latest rendition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, taking immense pride in his home country and the improvements they have made to their international men's hockey program.
HOCKEY CANADA BOARD DOUBLES DOWN ON CEO SCOTT SMITH AMIDST SCANDALS
In fairly unsurprising news, Hockey Canada's Board of Governors announced their continued support of CEO Scott Smith despite widespread calls for organizational change, specifically at the leadership level. Hockey Canada currently has two separate group-sexual assault cases under investigation, and they even face accusations of threatening officials. It's fairly evident...
