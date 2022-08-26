The Buffalo Sabres PR Team announced today the team has signed G Ukko-Pekka Luukonen to a two-year contract extension worth $837,000 per year. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen has appeared in 13 games and has a .908 SV% with a .913 GAA. In 2021-22, he managed a .917 SV%, which would have been tied for eighth in the NHL. That is not nothing. Just 23 years old, the next couple of years of UPL's development will be crucial, as goalies take the longest to develop. Most don't reach their prime until age 26.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO