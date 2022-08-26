Woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Clonazepam

BARGER SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Friday for possession with intent to deliver for various substances, according to reports.

A release by the Summers County Sheriff’s Department indicates that, on Friday afternoon, a search warrant was conducted in the Barger Springs area.

The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Mary Cyrus, 31 of Talcott, for possession with intent to deliver various substances including Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Clonazepam.

Cyrus is currently awaiting arraignment at Southern Regional Jail.