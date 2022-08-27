Read full article on original website
Bennie Mann
5d ago
Hi to the family of cpl Lopez, your son will always be remembered. as a veteran I know of the sacrifice your son has made. be so honored by the honor that his name has in our minds and hearts.
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
nypressnews.com
Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash
ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
1 Woman Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Laguna Niguel (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in Laguna Niguel that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a White Hyundai Kona struck a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
nypressnews.com
Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
knewsradio.com
Latest On M-Pox In Riverside County
Riverside County now reports 171 case of M-Pox. The biggest city in the county is Riverside with well over 3-hundred-thousand people, and it has just 10 cases. Palm Springs with a population of barely 50-thousand people has 84 cases. Cathedral City reports 27 cases, and Desert Hot Springs has 9...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
nypressnews.com
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning appeared at...
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
L.A. Weekly
Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital
Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
paininthepass.info
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
nypressnews.com
LAPD gang officers accused of racial profiling in detention of fellow officer
The off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was detained Saturday night alongside a man suspected of possessing drugs and a gun has accused the officers who detained him of racial profiling. The officer has accused members of a Los Angeles Police Department gang enforcement unit of confronting him because he...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
Alleged robber shot by Norco store owner denied home detention request
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
