ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 5

Bennie Mann
5d ago

Hi to the family of cpl Lopez, your son will always be remembered. as a veteran I know of the sacrifice your son has made. be so honored by the honor that his name has in our minds and hearts.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Tesla driver killed in Palos Verdes Peninsula crash

ROLLING HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A woman was killed after she crashed a Tesla into a utility pole and then hit another car on the Palos Verdes Peninsula Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash was reported in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say...
ROLLING HILLS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/31/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 616 new reported cases. Since Aug. 24, hospitalizations decreased by 5%, with 172 and 17 COVID-19 ICU cases. San Bernardino County had no updated COVID-19-related death numbers for this week. In Riverside County, there were 590 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
Norco, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Government
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Riverside, CA
Government
nypressnews.com

Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
AZUSA, CA
knewsradio.com

Latest On M-Pox In Riverside County

Riverside County now reports 171 case of M-Pox. The biggest city in the county is Riverside with well over 3-hundred-thousand people, and it has just 10 cases. Palm Springs with a population of barely 50-thousand people has 84 cases. Cathedral City reports 27 cases, and Desert Hot Springs has 9...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered

Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#U S Marines#The Inland Empire#Cpl
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
L.A. Weekly

Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Reason.com

Orange County Settles With Woman Whose Baby Died After Authorities Stopped at Starbucks Before Hospital

Orange County jail sank to "lowest depths," says lawyer. Sandra Quinones was jailed for a probation violation when she started going into early labor in March 2016. Instead of immediately helping her, Orange County authorities ignored her for two hours and then stopped at Starbucks on their way to the hospital, according to a federal lawsuit she filed after losing the baby.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy