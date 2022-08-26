Read full article on original website
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
Married At First Sight UK star responds to best friend's marriage criticism
Married at First Sight UK's Thomas has hit back at his new husband's best friend after her criticism threatened to ruin the couple's big day. Thomas and Adrian were matched together by the show's dating experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, united on their special day. But Adrian's best friend Katie was seemingly not so happy with the partnership, as she said: "Thomas is quite flamboyant and I thought Adrian would be partnered with someone calmer, more sophisticated."
Spider-Man: No Way Home's heartbreaking new credit scene solves major mystery
Spider-Man: No Way Home has swung back into cinemas with brand-new footage, and it's now been revealed that it includes a new post-credit scene. During the original theatrical release, the post-credit scene was the teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It makes sense that the teaser was taken off for the release of the extended edition, but we didn't know beforehand there'd be a replacement scene.
Nikki Bella marries Artem Chigvintsev and announces new reality show documenting wedding
Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev who have married. Former WWE Superstar Nikki announced the happy news on Monday (August 29) in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos from her big day. The post, which Nikki captioned, "We said I DO," showed Nikki and...
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
Hollyoaks confirms devastating new story for Ella Richardson
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks is set to air a devastating new storyline for Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) as her private photos are leaked online. In scenes which will air next week, Mason attempts to win over Ella's affections on the first day back at school. However, the attempt backfires and ultimately pushes her back towards her ex-boyfriend Charlie.
EastEnders star promises answers over Billy Mitchell's backstory in flashback episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star George Greenland has promised that fans will get some answers about Billy Mitchell in the upcoming flashback episode. Next Monday (September 5), the soap is set to air a special one-off focusing on the earlier days of the Mitchell family in 1979, with stars including George and Jaime Winstone (Peggy) taking on younger incarnations of fan favourite characters.
Winnie the Pooh horror film
Wait has anyone seen the trailer for this? What on earth?. It went into Public Domain quite recently so people can do what they want with the characters now. I guess the producers pounced on the opportunity to do an errrm Winnie The Pooh horror. Posts: 49,840. Forum Member. ✭. 01/09/22...
Snowpiercer's Jennifer Connelly lands next role following show cancellation
Jennifer Connelly has been cast in an upcoming nine part sci-fi drama for AppleTV+. The Snowpiercer star, who was also recently seen in Top Gun: Maverick, will star opposite Joel Edgerton in multiverse series Dark Matter, according to Deadline. Dark Matter tells the story of physicist Jason Dessen who is...
House of the Dragon loses Game of Thrones director before season 2
HBO's lauded Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon has lost a major player before season two has even started production. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Westeros veteran Miquel Sapochnik is stepping down from his position as co-showrunner of House of the Dragon and leaving the spin-off series entirely. The decision comes after the director spent the last three years working on House of the Dragon.
Bones star Emily Deschanel reacts to hilarious Lucifer Easter egg
Former Bones star Emily Deschanel has only just found out about that hilarious Easter egg in Lucifer that imagines a futuristic reboot of Fox's Bones. During an interview promoting her new Netflix series Devil in Ohio, TV Line explained the Bones joke that originated from the final season of Lucifer. The quip happens when an angel from the future travels back in time and tells Lucifer that "the spin-off from my time kicks your Bones' ass".
ITV's Starstruck confirms Shania Twain will join judges' panel
Starstruck has revealed that Shania Twain is set to join the ITV show's panel for its second series, following the departure of Sheridan Smith. The country music icon is set to come on board alongside regular judges Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight and Jason Manford to judge the show, which sees contestants transform into music icons.
The Great British Bake Off announces return date – and it's soon
Great British Bake Off fans, rejoice – the show is returning very soon. Sharing a sweet picture of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood taking a selfie along with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, the show wrote on Twitter: "In knead of some good news?. "Here’s a little...
EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
Winnie the Pooh horror movie Blood and Honey gets bloody first trailer
Back in May, we were given the unexpected news that our beloved Winnie the Pooh was going dark in a brand new horror movie – and we've finally got the first trailer. Jagged Edge Productions has released the bloody trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, set to be released worldwide on DVD and VoD later this year, which sees Winnie and Piglet go on a rampage after Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) abandons them.
Corrie, Wednesday 31st August. Leaving It All Up To You
Good evening fellow Corrie stalwarts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. I hope you're all well, and looking forward to the last Corrie of the month. Maybe this will be the one where Summer has a nice day, and Yasmeen doesn't tell someone to get out... Here are the spoilers...
Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama sets return date
Former Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama Professor T is coming back for series 2 – and sooner than you might think. ITV confirmed the official premiere date for the new episodes over on Twitter today (August 31), revealing that the popular crime drama will drop the first episode of series 2 on September 16. The new episode will air on ITV at 9pm.
How to watch Nope online at home
Nope has proven just as much of a conversation starter as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, and now you can get involved at home. The sci-fi horror movie centres two siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who, following the death of their father in a freak accident, discover something sinister and potentially otherworldly in the skies above their horse ranch.
Adam Driver's Netflix movie White Noise gets strong first reviews
The first reviews are in for Adam Driver's new Netflix movie White Noise – and they are largely glowing. The film, which also stars Greta Gerwig and re-teams Driver with Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, follows an American family as they try and deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life as their town deals with a chemical waste accident.
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
