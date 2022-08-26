Married at First Sight UK's Thomas has hit back at his new husband's best friend after her criticism threatened to ruin the couple's big day. Thomas and Adrian were matched together by the show's dating experts Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, united on their special day. But Adrian's best friend Katie was seemingly not so happy with the partnership, as she said: "Thomas is quite flamboyant and I thought Adrian would be partnered with someone calmer, more sophisticated."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 HOURS AGO