Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Detroit News
Motown Museum could get $10M as part of $343M targeted at Michigan projects
Washington — Ten million dollars to expand the Motown Museum in Detroit is among at least $343.5 million earmarked for Michigan projects in spending bills that are making their way through Congress for the next fiscal year. The bills also contain tens of millions for water and sewer projects...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Detroit News
10 things to do Labor Day weekend in Metro Detroit
The unofficial bookend of summer is here, and with it comes a three-day weekend that is home to fairs and festivals throughout Metro Detroit. Here's your guide to staying busy with fun and (mostly) family-friendly activities through Monday. Detroit Jazz Festival in Campus Martius and Hart Plaza. The largest free...
EPA waives fuel rule in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN after Whiting, Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Gov. Whitmer's office said.
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
fox2detroit.com
What is a gustnado? Explaining Monday's severe weather in Southeast Michigan
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a quarter of a million people are still waiting for the power to return on Tuesday. Many are heading to hotels or friends or neighbors after trees came crashing down onto their homes. In the community of Richmond in northern Macomb County, many...
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Detroit News
Federal judge allows lawsuit over dead people on Michigan voter rolls to move forward
A federal judge has rejected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s effort to dismiss a case challenging Michigan’s maintenance of its voter rolls when it comes to removing dead people. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Beckering ruled last week against Benson’s motion to dismiss the case based largely on...
Dozens of Metro Detroit schools closed Tuesday — See the list
Severe storms ripped through Southeast Michigan on Monday, causing power outages and boil water advisories that have shut down schools across the listening area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Several schools are closed Tuesday morning due to power outages caused by strong storms in Metro Detroit Monday night. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Flee to Michigan as Soon as Possible
Last October, author Parag Khanna released a book titled “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.” He called out Michigan as the best place to live in 2050 due to massive climate change. Because of the acceleration of the problems of global warming, people may want to move there today. According to The New York Times, several […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
