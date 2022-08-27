Flour Bluff ISD reports stranger danger incident

The Flour Bluff Independent School District was notified of a stranger danger incident in the area of Laguna Shores and Caribbean Drive.

According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, a junior high counselor told Flour Bluff ISD Police the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Flour Bluff ISD police notified the Corpus Christi Police Department, and a report was made.

CCPD is actively investigating the incident.

If you heard or saw anything that could help police in the investigation, contact the Flour Bluff Police Department at 361-694-9904.