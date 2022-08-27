Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
City of Portola to continue remote meetings and bring back abandoned vehicle abatement program
On the evening of Wednesday, August 24 the City of Portola City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting. After the pledge of allegiance and with all present, the meeting moved into public comment. Resident Josh Hart spoke on behalf of Feather River Action! on the topic of public records...
Plumas County News
Plumas Unified announced 12 more positive cases – 10 at QHS
Plumas Unified School District announced last Friday, Aug. 26, that there were five positive COVID cases to report – four at Quincy High School and one at the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School. Today, Aug. 29, Plumas Unified is reporting 12 additional cases — 10 at Quincy High...
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Through September, the Plumas Arts Gallery will displaying art from local artist Debbie Kercmar-Brookshier. Debbie grew up surrounded by nature in the rolling hills of Southern California. The country beauty of her hometown and its native wildlife inspired the self-taught artist, who has always loved arts and crafts of all types. A passion—leading to a small independent business—in scrapbooking led to Debbie finding her talents in painting. Her talents grew from small tole painting projects in 2002 to another small independent business in 2004, painting faux projects and murals, bringing her creative vision into homes and businesses. This month we will be exhibiting a collection of paintings featuring animals of all sorts. She utilizes many mediums including, watercolor, acrylic, and oil.
Plumas County News
FRC to resume normal operations and classes at 1 p.m. today
The Feather River College campus will reopen at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 30. All offices will resume normal operations, and afternoon and evening classes will resume their regular schedule. FRC President Kevin Trutna said that students should communicate with their instructors for individual updates. The campus was closed this...
Plumas County News
Plumas Audubon Society hosts Rob Wade as its speaker Sept. 8
Join Plumas Audubon Society Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Quincy Library for its September Speaker Program. Plumas Audubon will be joined by Rob Wade for a program titled “PUSD Outdoor Core 5th Grade Year of the Bird & Plumas Environmental Education Program (PEEP).”. Rob Wade is...
Plumas County News
Hot dog barbecue to benefit Plumas Eureka fire dept on Sept. 3
The Plumas Eureka Community Auxiliary is holding a hot dog barbecue in support of its Plumas Eureka Fire Department at 200 Lundy Lane in Plumas Eureka Estates by the Plumas Pines Golf course near Blairsden on Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. The event provides funding to support...
Plumas County News
Fascination takes flight: The Western Pacific 0-6-0 Steam Switching Locomotive returns September 3-4 after thundering debut across the tracks
On May 15, witnessed by attendees of the recent historical convention hosted by the Feather River Rail Society, the only operating steam locomotive from the Western Pacific Railroad (WP) emerged from the towering pines, her belly glowing with red flame and jet-black smoke clouds trailing with every exhalation as she thundered by. It’s been sixty years since she had been able to move under her own steam power.
Plumas County News
Law enforcement fair draws a crowd to Graeagle
The first of what is planned to be an annual event — the Plumas County Law Enforcement Fair — held Sunday, Aug. 28 proved to be quite a success. “We could not be happier with how the event came together and are even more impressed with the outstanding attendance by the community we serve,” said Chandler Peay, spokesman for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He estimated that more than 200 people turned out for the event, including many families with their children.
Plumas County News
Bear enters Quincy kitchen … what should you do if you encounter a bear
Plumas County residents might want to rethink which windows they leave open to let in the cool night air. It’s been a few years, but I remember when my parents had a nocturnal visit from a bear in their Graeagle home. Mom heard something in the kitchen and woke my dad who grabbed his gun, expecting to encounter a prowler. He did — a bear with a loaf of bread in his mouth. Not sure who was more startled, but the bear went down the hallway and back through the bedroom window he had originally entered.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Petty petty petty!!
Ever notice on every Portola city council meeting, the same two people complaining on just any little petty subject? I’m surprised that a topic hasn’t come up yet on who pays rent!!. Jay Morris. Portola.
Plumas County News
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
Plumas County News
FRC provides update on Tuesday classes due to planned power outage
PG&E announced a planned power outage to upgrade equipment on Tuesday, Aug. 30. This will impact certain portions of the Feather River College campus. FRC President Kevin Trutna provided the latest update:. The following will be in effect from 8 a.m. – noon tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 30:. All indoor...
Plumas County News
Students return to the classroom – attendance is up for some area schools
Plumas County students returned to their classrooms Aug. 22 — including students at Plumas Charter School, Plumas Unified School District and Feather River College. This is the first “normal” year in a few — following COVID closures and the fires — though COVID is still proving to have an impact on daily attendance. Plumas Unified reported five cases last week.
Plumas County News
What’s happening in the golf world in Eastern Plumas
The Sierra Schools Foundation will be hosting its annual “Swinging for the Schools” golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 1. The event takes place at the Plumas Pines Golf Resort followed by a BBQ steak dinner and a “unique” silent auction and prize opportunity. World fly-fisher and...
Plumas County News
Portola Penguins host swim meet and BBQ
The Portola Penguins Swim Team hosted the Lassen Volcanoes Swim Team on Aug. 21 for the second and last home meet of the season. Twenty-nine Volcanoes competed against 16 Penguins in 28 individual races and two relays. The meet was followed by a ribbon ceremony complete with a silent auction, BBQ, and birthday cake for the Penguin’s coach, Jennifer Condliffe.
Plumas County News
Plumas County Search and Rescue benefits from grant
The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation) has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program (WSPP). The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Plumas County Search and Rescue is one of the recipients.
Plumas County News
Public Health: Tips to stay cool and fire save during the upcoming heat wave
Plumas County Public Health released the following guidance for the Labor Day weekend:. The National Weather Service has issued elevated Heat and Fire Condition Warnings for Labor Day weekend for Plumas County. Starting Saturday, Sept. 3, and going into the week the risk level is Major for Plumas County. This coming heat wave can be dangerous, even deadly, especially to the very young and the old. Hot, dry weather also increases the danger of wildfire. As it gets hotter it is important to follow the following heat and fire safety tips:
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Climate change or whatever you call it
I sound like a broken record, but the effects of a changing climate are not a short-term phenomenon. Changing environment has been with us long enough and should be a concern for everyone — believers in climate change or not. Temperatures and our seas are rising, our forests are drying out, dying, burning, and our air quality, water supply, and quality are suffering. We can’t wait to address the impact of a changing climate (or “whatever you call it”), or more rural towns like our beloved and iconic Greenville will burn and possibly lose their character and historical significance to a bronze plate on a Clamper monument.
Plumas County News
Public Health info on COVID “test to treat,” plus sign up for last round of free U.S. home tests
The Plumas County Public Health Agency is sharing guidance on the importance of testing and seeking treatment for COVID. This is particularly important information for high risk groups and is contained in the flyer below. Additionally, the federal government announced that the last round of free at-home tests available through...
