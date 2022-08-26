ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
deplorable
Insurance should cover the whole cost that's why we pay for it. The whole purpose of Insurance is to replace equal to or greater than what you had. Insurance has become a joke and a waste of money

KX News

WATCH: Camper catches on fire on I-94 in Mandan

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155. According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some […]
KNOX News Radio

Garrison man seriously hurt in crash near Minot

A Garrison (ND) man was seriously injured when his vehicle crashed on U-S Highway 83 this (Tue) afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says at 2:00 PM, about four miles south of Minot, 50-year-old Scott Hamman was driving a pickup truck that entered the center median for unknown reasons… then struck a crossover, and overturned in the median… coming to rest on its wheels.
KX News

Serious injury crash reported near Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
KX News

Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Victim named in Saturday night three vehicle crash along Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (8/29 at 3:30 p.m.): Bismarck police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash on East Expressway Saturday night. Police say Scott Culver of Mandan passed away from injuries after a vehicle in the left lane moved into the right, which caused Scott to veer right and lose control of his motorcycle, where he struck a light pole. Scott was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
kfgo.com

Driver’s name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND

PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
KFYR-TV

Mandan police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

MANDAN, N.D. - The Mandan Police Department is requesting assistance locating a missing juvenile, JayLynn Patrick. JayLynn was last seen around 8 p.m. on August 30, 2022, in the area of 6th Ave SE and 8th Ave SE in Mandan. JayLynn was seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black shorts or torn blue jeans, and white shoes.
KX News

Name released in Watford City rollover crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
KFYR-TV

Staffing shortages cause three local restaurants to temporarily close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staffing shortages have caused three Bismarck-Mandan restaurants to close in the past two weeks. McKenzie River and Jamrock are closed until further notice, while Noodlezip is closing for several weeks to find more staff. Some local restaurants are finding that due to staffing shortages, the kitchen...
KX News

ND second most expensive state to own a car, study says

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With the number of accidents that occur on North Dakota roads, some may not find it surprising that insurance rates here are high. But what might be shocking is just how high they are — enough to make us the second most expensive state in which to own a car. A […]
KX News

Area lakes, dams added to harmful algae bloom list

(KXNET) — Several lakes and dams in the KX viewing area have been added to the current Harmful Algal Bloom Water Advisory/Warning list. As of the August 30 update by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 7 of the 11 listings involve locations in western North Dakota. They are: Grant County: Lake Tschida – […]
KFYR-TV

Minot man killed in rollover crash

WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sgt. Kale Peterson, we salute you!

Sgt. Kale Peterson was born and raised in the Bismarck/ Mandan area. After graduating high school, Kale joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Afghanistan and Jordan. After leaving the Marine Corps, Kale achieved an associate degree in criminal justice from Bismarck State College and was selected as the Criminal Justice Student of the year. After graduation, Kale started his law enforcement career with Morton County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2016. In 2017 Kale moved to Fargo with his significant other, now his wife, and began employment with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer.
KX News

Name of Ward County man killed in train accident released

UPDATE 8/25 – 9:25 a.m.: The individual killed in the accident Wednesday morning has been identified as Terrance Ferdinand. The Ward County Sheriff’s Department also stated that the accident occurred on the Canadian Pacific Railway line and not at a crossing. FOXHOLM, ND (KXNET) — A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed early Wednesday morning in […]
valleynewslive.com

ND Veterans Cemetery celebrates 30 years of service to vets

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of North Dakota servicemembers are laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery every year. Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at the cemetery, south of Mandan, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Among the rows of the fallen, Shelly Steinwand feels lucky to have buried...
KX News

Alternative Health comes to Bismarck

Many people are overwhelmed with side effects from pharmaceutical medicine.They are looking for alternative treatments for their conditions.Adrienne Oglesby sat down with Dr. Charlotte Ewalsm and office manager Will, at Alternative Health who believe in more natural options, as they are making their way to the capitol city. You can visit their site at https://alternativehealthgf.com/ […]
